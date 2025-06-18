“He’s Getting Ready for TV Life After Football”: Fans React on Reports That Travis Kelce Lost 25 Pounds

If given the chance, the 2024 NFL season would be one that Travis Kelce and his fans would rather forget. Not only did the tight end post his worst receiving season in recent memory — 97 catches, 823 yards, and 3 TDs — he also disappeared on the field during the Chiefs’ one-sided loss to the Eagles [40-22] in Super Bowl LIX.

Kelce’s red-zone impact was particularly diminished, and for a player who had once made that space his domain, it was a stark and concerning shift. So naturally, once the offseason began, speculation was rife about him calling it a day and hanging it up.

However, Kelce made it clear that he still has gas left in the tank, and since then, he’s been doing everything he can to live up to his words, not just with his team, but with his body.

As per the latest reports, Kelce slimmed down by 25 pounds this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to break the news, revealing that Kelce is set to “debut a bit of a slimmer look” as he heads into what could be his final NFL season.

“He’s told people close to him that he’s lost about 25 pounds this offseason,” Fowler shared on SportsCenter. “He played a little bit heavier last season, but he vowed to change it — and he has.”

Reports also state that the 35-year-old rented a $20 million mansion in Florida this offseason, while bringing in his longtime private chef, and committing to a high-protein diet, centred around shrimp, crab, and yellowfin tuna. Combined with early morning workouts and opting out of OTAs to focus on conditioning, he’s gone “hardcore,” as Fowler put it.

“This could be the last dance here for him,” the ESPN journalist added. “He’s trying to be slimmer and has gone hardcore this offseason to make it work.”

Scary: Travis Kelce says he lost 25 POUNDS this offseason when asked about weight criticism. “He’s told people close to him that he’s lost about 25 pounds this offseason.” Kelce is coming into this season in the best shape of his career. (via @PageSix) pic.twitter.com/XlC1fTSLbL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 18, 2025

Unsurprisingly, fans online didn’t hesitate to share their two cents on the report. For starters, some decided to applaud Kelce’s discipline, calling it a smart move heading into a contract year. “Looking good,” wrote a fan. “Is Travis Kelce turning back the clock this season?” optimistically wondered another.

Others, however, leaned into the idea that Kelce, who is already dabbling in Hollywood and dating Taylor Swift, may have a different motivation.

“No kidding, he’s getting ready for TV life after football. Has nothing to do with football shape,” one user commented. A few even called out the Chiefs’ star for what they saw as him getting skinny-fat.

“I noticed he looked TINY, that’s not a good thing. Usually when a player is smaller or loses weight, they also tend to have an uptick injuries as well. Still some luck, but there is correlation to this. It’s also why DBs tend to get injured a ton.”

While Kelce is expected to report for mandatory minicamp between June 17–19, the slimmer frame and sharpened focus raise big questions. Is this a last-chance run for another Super Bowl? Or the start of a pivot to life beyond football?

Whatever the case, Kelce seems to be making sure he goes out on his own terms — leaner, lighter, and locked in.