“Unabashed Justin Fields Fan” Mike Greenberg Delivers the Take Chicago Bears Fans Desperately Needed to Hear

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg recently made headlines with his unwavering stance on Justin Fields’ future with the Chicago Bears. Greenberg, on ESPN’s “Get Up!”, didn’t mince words: “The words you’re about to hear from an unabashed Justin Fields fan. I’ve loved him since college,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Greenberg emphasized that Justin Fields unfollowing the Bears on social media was actually a calculated move since it’s high time for the star QB to distance himself from the team that is about to trade him. Mike noted that the Bears QB is in the midst of ‘processing’ and perhaps looking for a new environment, where he can prove his current employer wrong. He further mentioned, “The best thing the Bears can do for him is to get him out of there as quickly as possible so he can begin the process of proving them wrong wherever he goes next.”

Although the trade talks only seem to get stronger, and stronger, the Bears QB doesn’t feel the same way. During an appearance on the St. Brown Bros Podcast, Justin said, “If it were up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lights. The fans there—they’re great. It’s a business. I ain’t got no control over it. Whatever happens, happens.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3p8uCeuiur/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nonetheless, fans are very much furious with the trade rumors. Under GetUpESPN’s post, one fan quips with a tinge of dark humor, “Come on Bears, let’s ruin another QB!!!” reflecting a weary sentiment born from the team’s history. Let’s look at a few more:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1760991839702921633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There were also a few fans, who were urging the Bears to keep and build around Fields, echoing the sentiment, “Nah, keep my boy JF1, build around him.” And for trade talks, one Steelers fan’s comment stood out: he was open to welcoming Fields but cautious about the price, stating they wouldn’t give up a high draft pick.

Possible Landing Spots for Justin Fields

As rumors swirl around Fields’ future, the Atlanta Falcons have emerged as the frontrunners for his services, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing them at -130 odds. The speculation is supported by a consistent buzz around the possibility of Fields donning a Falcons jersey, with the potential trade involving picks that would offer the Bears significant value in return.

Advertisement

Beyond the Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers (+350) and New England Patriots (+700) remain in the conversation. The Steelers, in particular, have been highlighted as potential suitors, though recent developments with Russell Wilson have shifted the narrative slightly.

The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders are also possible choices, with these teams currently standing at +1000 and +1100, respectively. Surprisingly, the Bears are also in the race, currently at +400 odds.