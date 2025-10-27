Colts News: Daniel Jones Shares Three Takeaways From 7-1 Start With Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) leaves the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

The Indianapolis Colts are the hottest team in the NFL right now. Behind the dynamic pairing of quarterback Daniel Jones and head coach Shane Steichen, the Colts have surged to a 7-1 record, their best start in over a decade. Their latest statement win, a 38-14 rout of the Tennessee Titans, marked their fourth consecutive victory and showcased once again why this Indianapolis team has become a nightmare matchup for opponents.

Jones was nearly flawless, throwing for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-29 passing, while Jonathan Taylor dominated both on the ground and through the air with 174 total yards and three scores. The Colts, who entered Week 8 as the NFL’s top-scoring offense, once again raised their average, now putting up an incredible 36.7 points per game over their last four outings.

After the win, Jones spoke with reporters about what’s been fueling Indianapolis’ red-hot start. Between 0:30 and 1:00 of his postgame interview, he summed it up with three key takeaways:

“Eighty-yard runs help for sure,” Jones said with a grin. Those long, explosive plays, often coming from Taylor and the Colts’ offensive line in practice,have set the tone for the team’s confidence and energy. The big-play mindset that starts in practice has translated directly onto the field.

Jones made it clear how vital Taylor’s resurgence has been to their success. “The way JT’s playing, the way the guys up front are playing, receivers making big plays… it all adds up.”

Taylor looks every bit the All-Pro version of himself again, powering the offense and opening up play-action opportunities for Jones.

“The communication’s been really good,” Jones emphasized. He credited Steichen for keeping everyone on the same page: “Throughout the week, understanding how he wants to see the game played, how he sees it unfolding — that gives me a good idea of how to handle situations.”

That connection between quarterback and coach has clearly paid off, as Jones has thrown 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season, and has gone turnover-free in six of eight games.

Looking ahead, Indianapolis faces a tougher stretch of games. They’ll travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers next week, one of the NFL’s most physical defenses, before returning home to host the Atlanta Falcons. If they can emerge 9-1 after that stretch, the Colts will solidify themselves as true contenders in the AFC.

Their offensive rhythm, however, looks sustainable. The Colts currently score on 62% of their possessions and average over 41 yards per drive, both league-leading marks. As long as Jones continues to play turnover-free football and Taylor stays healthy, Indianapolis has the pieces to keep this historic pace alive.