“You Are the Man…”: Cooper Kupp’s Wife Anna Pours Her Heart Out After the Seahawks Beat Rams

In case you missed it, the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks played one of the best Thursday Night Football games we’ve seen in a long time. There were five lead changes, and the game nearly went the full length of overtime. In the end, the Seahawks pulled out a 38-37 win, and wideout Cooper Kupp, who played for the Rams just last year, played his part.

Kupp finished with three catches for 39 yards, including a critical 21-yard reception in overtime. It was a modest effort by his standards, but it proved to be enough. However, before that overtime catch, Kupp had struggled. He fumbled inside the Rams’ red zone just before halftime, squandering their chance to take the lead at the time.

Still, Kupp rebounded in the second half and overtime, helping his new team clinch a win over his old one. After the game, his wife, Anna Marie Kupp, took the time to show her support and cheer him on.

“You are the man that so many wish to be but, will never have the courage to be… I will never stop being proud of the man that you are. I love you,” Anna wrote on her Instagram.

It was a super sweet message accompanied by photos of the two and their kids. Cooper and Anna Marie Kupp have been married since June 2015. They were high school sweethearts and went to Eastern Washington together. Today, they have three sons, Cooper Jameson, Cypress Stellar, and Solas Reign Kupp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Marie Kupp (@annamariekupp)

In reaction to the post and caption, Kupp commented under his wife’s post, saying, “I love you Anna Marie. Thank you for being my rock,” he wrote.

Fans also showed their support in the comments. “You both are incredible!” one wrote.

Even Seahawks fans joined in on the parade. “Such a class act. Both of you. We’re so happy to have you as part of the Hawks family!” they said.

“Amazing player with amazing character. He is a blessing to any team he is on. We are more than thankful to have him with us this year,” a third penned.

All in all, it was a very nice and uplifting message from Kupp’s wife, capped off by more support from the fans. It seems like Anna Marie has cultivated a good following of level-headed fans who love to support the Seattle receiver. This makes sense, given that he was wildly popular while with the Rams.

At the same time, it’s amazing that Kupp has been able to become so popular for two teams that are divisional rivals. It goes to show how good and likable a person he is. He may not be the triple-crown-winning receiver he was back in 2021, but he can still come up with big catches and will do his part to make an impact on and off the field.