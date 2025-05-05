Dillon Gabriel Used a Bird Call to Predict His Draft Landing a Day Early, and Fans Are Astounded

The Cleveland Browns’ strategy when it came to quarterbacks this year was something no one saw coming. For starters, selecting two rookie quarterbacks — Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — while already having Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson on the roster was unexpected.

And secondly, Kevin Stefanski bucked the trend by picking Oregon star Gabriel with the 94th pick before drafting Sanders in the fifth round. It was unexpected, to say the least. But somehow, Gabriel seemed to see it coming… through a bird call — both the draft slot and the city he was going to play for.

Just one day before the draft, the former Oklahoma QB was casually filming a video while walking through a forested area near his home. What started as a mellow pre-draft moment quickly turned surreal. “This is where all the boys would get together,” he said, gesturing to the trees. “Talk, story, hang out, check out the view.”

Then, completely out of nowhere, Gabriel made a few bird noises with his mouth — not jokingly, not sarcastically, but with full commitment. “That bird back there,” he added, just as an actual bird answered from the trees.

“What are they saying?” the person filming asked. Dillon Gabriel paused for a beat and responded, deadpan: “Cleveland Browns, 94.”

At the time of filming the video, it seemed like a funny, harmless prediction — something to chuckle at in the buildup to draft night. But then, in one of the wildest coincidences of the entire draft, it came true. Exactly 24 hours later, Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns — yes, you guessed it — with the 94th pick.

Naturally, the internet exploded. Most couldn’t believe the visuals of Gabriel predicting his draft pick with a bird call. “What in the Dr. Dolittle is going on?” wondered a fan out loud. “Bruh ain’t no way,” wrote another fan in shock.

A few, meanwhile, decided to poke fun at Andrew Berry & Co. by noting how their decision-making is equivalent to that of a bird. “Browns so bad that a literal bird can run their organization lol,” hilariously joked an Instagrammer.

The rest were so drowned in disbelief that they decided to question the veracity of Gabriel’s video. “Cap lol, he made this after the draft, ain’t no way,” theorized a fan.

Whether it was intuition, timing, or just absurd luck, Dillon Gabriel has added a bizarrely magical chapter to his NFL entry story — and perhaps even to the league’s history books — where even the local wildlife was apparently in on the pick.

That said, while much of the Browns’ quarterback conversation will hover around Shedeur Sanders and the veteran depth chart around him, don’t count out the guy whose draft moment came with feathers and flair. Because if Gabriel ends up making noise in Cleveland, you can bet the birds will get credit for the first assist.