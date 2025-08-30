After 11-6 On-Field Record, Tom Brady Beats Peyton Manning Off the Field With Mammoth $635M Income

There’s no shortage of rivalries throughout the NFL’s 105-year history, but few, if any, are as storied as that of Tom Brady versus Peyton Manning. Heralded as two of the best signal callers to grace the gridiron, the two legends shared the field a total of 16 times.

Brady, unsurprisingly, got the better of Manning more often than not, and ultimately retired with an 11-6 head-to-head record against the Sheriff. Unfortunately for Peyton Manning, the former New England Patriot now seems to be beating him in the game of finance as well.

Thanks to his massive 10-year $375-million broadcasting contract with Fox Sports, as well as his minority stakes in various sports teams, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently generating a staggering amount of cash for himself. Oh, and don’t forget about his $332,962,392 in contract earnings either.

According to Sportico’s Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time rankings, Tom Brady is the 21st highest-paid athlete in history, sporting a grand total of $635 million in non-adjusted earnings. He slots just behind the likes of Rory McIlroy and Greg Norman in that metric.

When adjusting for inflation, Brady’s total climbs to $820 million, putting him in the company of Alex Rodriguez, Stephen Curry, and the boxing legend, Mike Tyson. As far as the former Indianapolis Colt is concerned, he earned just enough to sneak into the top-25 rankings.

Manning’s non-adjusted earnings of $520 million translate to $750 million when adjusting for inflation, which was enough to beat out Rafael Nadal and another pair of boxing legends in Canelo Álvarez and George Foreman.

Of course, Brady figures to continue climbing the rankings throughout the next several years. His broadcasting deal alone will see him net $37.5 million a year well into the 2030s, and his stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is essentially guaranteed to appreciate in value as well.

Suffice to say, Brady is collecting contracts and earnings reports like they are Super Bowl rings. He just celebrated the grand opening of his sixth sports card shop in the northern region of the nation, and he’s now actively looking for ways to grow his presence on social media platforms, like YouTube, by working in tandem with some of the most famous streamers in the world today, such as Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed.

As of today, the 15-time Pro Bowler is boasting a total net worth of $300 million per Celebrity Net Worth. He managed to earn more than $150 million in endorsements throughout his playing days, and he now spends his time hunting for luxury watches and advocating for his right to be in the booth for contests, including his Raiders.

It may not put any extra money in his pocket, but at least Manning can always hold onto the fact that he had a 3-1 record against Brady in the AFC Championships, so at least that’s something.