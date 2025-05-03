After a Projected $46.5M Deal, Travis Hunter Outshines NIL Topper Shedeur Sanders in Rookie NFL Season

Colorado dual-star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter was the second player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars wanted Hunter so badly that they jumped ahead three picks with the Cleveland Browns to make the move, giving up two firsts and a second-round pick in the process.

As the second overall pick in the draft, Hunter made himself a lot of money. His rookie deal, according to overthecap.com, is worth four years, $46.5 million with a $30.6 million signing bonus. He is set to make $11.6 million per year.

Hunter’s teammate at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders, isn’t in the same boat as Hunter as far as the value of his rookie contract. While he was once considered a top-three pick, Sanders slid to the fifth round of the draft, costing him millions of dollars.

According to overthecap.com, Sanders’ rookie deal is a four-year deal worth $4.6 million, making an average of $1.16 million per season. Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, will be making $48 million on his deal. Sanders lost out on potentially $40 million.

When you compare how big of stars the two were at Colorado and how both were projected to be top-five, top-10 picks for a while, Hunter will be making ten times what Sanders is making. It’s wild to see the big disparity between the two, as Sanders was viewed as the bigger star in college.

As for NIL value and worth, the two are much closer.

Who makes more money in NIL deals, Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders?

Even before the two Colorado standouts were drafted, they were each stars in college football. Sanders was known for his flashy persona and ability to win games as a quarterback. Hunter was a unicorn, playing as a star on both sides of the field as a receiver and corner.

Since the two were popular college football athletes during their college careers, they both earned a good amount of NIL money. According to on3.com, Sanders just tops Hunter in NIL valuation, by but less than $1 million.

Sanders’ value is listed at $6.5 million compared to Hunter’s total of $5.7 million. While he was an NIL topper in college, things have shifted for Sanders as he lost millions of dollars in his rookie deal and will have to compete for a spot in a crowded Browns quarterback room. Meanwhile, Hunter is expected to be a two-way starter in Jacksonville and seems like he’s the superstar the franchise desperately needed.