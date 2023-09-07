After Helping 49ers Save $23,000,000 With Restructured Contract, Trent Williams Makes Sarcastic Comment On Nick Bosa’s New $170,000,000 Deal

Just a few days ago Trent Williams and George Kittle restructured their contracts to help the 49ers save more than $23,000,000 in cap space. This gave the Niners enough room to offer Nick Bosa a record-breaking $170,000,000 deal. After the deal was made official, Williams had an instant joke to crack about it.

Advertisement

During his interview in the Niners locker room, Williams was expressing how happy he was to see Bosa back in the team after a lengthy holdout but he did not miss the opportunity to land a zinger on him.

Trent Williams Makes a Sarcastic Comment on Nick Bosa

Just ahead of their season starter San Francisco 49ers announced the end of the Nick Bosa holdout after making him the highest-paid defensive player in history. The star DE agreed to a five-year $170 million extension including $122.5 million guaranteed. With this contract, Bosa’s average annual value shot up from $8.3 million to $34 million.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBCS49ers/status/1699545929680859469?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“Obviously it’s a bigger contract that takes a little bit more negotiating, so it took a little bit longer,” Williams said welcoming Bosa. “I mean the goal is the goal. We got him signed and he’ll be back in the locker room with the team. Can’t wait to welcome him with open arms. My arms might have to be a little wider because he’s got bigger pockets now. But you know we definitely gonna welcome him back with open arms.”

Mere days before Bosa’s deal, Trent Williams and TE George Kittle got their contracts restructured to help the Niners save $23,220,000 in cap space. The 49ers converted $18.23 million of Trent Williams’ 2023 base salary into a signing bonus which cleared $14.58 million in cap space. While doing the same for George Kittle’s $10.57 million base salary which cleared $8.45 million.

Fans Want Chiefs to Pay Chris Jones After Bosa’s Deal

Watching the Niners strike a massive deal with the star defensive end made Chiefs fans turn to their franchise. In a post announcing the 49ers’ move, many fans expressed their opinion on Chris Jones’ holdout which is getting messier by the day. One fan said, “Chris Jones get the deal done.” While many others posted hilarious memes about it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnnieAgar/status/1699511175208198572?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Bosa’s mammoth deal is set to have big implications on the market. This contract is great news for Micah Parsons since the market has opened up more with his looming contract revision, which even Michael Irvin believes strongly. Whether this will have any impact on Chris Jones’ deal with the Chiefs is yet to be seen.