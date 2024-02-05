FACT CHECK: Did Taylor Swift Really Troll the Ravens During Her Concert Performance?

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens at the AFC Championship, utterly disappointing the No. 1 seed’s fans. The aftermath unraveled their wrath on the Chiefs superfan Taylor Swift as her clips wearing a t-shirt trolling the Ravens made circles on the internet. ‘Who’s the Ravens anyway? Ew.’ message on a white t-shirt was considered a distasteful gesture by the pop star, who has embraced both Chiefs’ wins and losses gracefully.

As the post gained traction, the community notes feature in X delivered a reality check, calling it a morphed version. The original version of the white t-shirt was uploaded by a fan account, with the message reading “Fake. This video is digitally altered, the shirt Taylor Swift uses at her shows says “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway?” on the community notes.

A Taylor Swift fan page uploaded the real picture in order to unveil her original look.

In fact, the original piece belongs to a series of such t-shirts worn by Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour. The series had more interesting messages like “We are never getting back together. Like Ever” and “A lot going on at the moment”. The Swifties believed it to be a dig at her past love life in a cryptic way. A commotion made Swift’s attire quite famous as the Swifties decoded the words in red for a jumbled-up message.

Taylor Swift Got Heckled at Ravens Game

Taylor Swift previously faced the wrath of the Ravens fans, who blamed her for ruining football after the Chiefs won. The last incident saw her reply gracefully to the haters with an ‘I didn’t do anything’ reply. However, this time is quite the reminder as the Chiefs’ superfan played didn’t do anything to annoy the Ravens’ fan group.

The misdirected anger for Taylor Swift not just at the M&T Bank Stadium, but on social media was rather concerning. Lamar Jackson-led Ravens paid the price for panicking against their AFC opponents, who leaned on a dominant defense. Not only was Lamar Jackson largely neutralized, but the Chiefs only defended against struggling Ravens offense in the second half.

Consequently, the 17-10 win for the Kansas City Chiefs was momentous as the SB LVII champions secured a spot in the finale once again. Now, the Chiefs are preparing to defend their Super Bowl title for the second time in history against the mighty Niners.