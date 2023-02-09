“Patrick Mahomes’ Ankle is Nowhere Near 100%”: Kansas City QB’s Father’s Recent Statement is Making Chiefs Fans Very Nervous

Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs have been absolutely sensational this time around as well. Even before the season began, they were being counted as Super Bowl contenders and they sure have played like that.

Led by the amazing Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs found themselves in a little bit of trouble whenever their leading man had a bad day. Even in the conference championship game, the Chiefs were put to test by Burrow’s Bengals.

Although Mahomes’ army ended up winning the clash, a couple of questionable calls from the refs resulted in a number of ‘NFL Rigged’ Tweets. While the trend ended up becoming a meme, the refs would be under pressure in the finale to not look like they are favoring the Chiefs.

There is no doubt about the fact that Mahomes’ Chiefs would have been the absolute favorites coming into the Super Bowl if there weren’t any injury scares. However, Patrick picked up an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round after which, there has been a lot of talk about his fitness.

Patrick Mahomes’ father doesn’t think his son’s ankle is completely fine

While Mahomes did play against the Bengals, it was evident that he wasn’t 100% fit. However, since that game, he has got a good two weeks of rest before playing the final clash but still, his ankle doesn’t seem to be completely fine.

In a recent interaction with FOX, Patrick Mahomes’ father reflected on what he thinks about his son’s fitness. “The ankle will more than likely won’t be nowhere near 100%,” he said.

However, he went on to add that despite the injury, Mahomes is going to give his everything to help his team win. “His ankle be good enough for him to move up, get out there and move around and hopefully make some plays and give it his best effort. That’s all you can ask anybody.”

Also reflecting on to the fact that this is the first time that two black quarterbacks are up against each other in the Super Bowl, Mahomes said, “For Patrick and Jalen to be a part of the first two to play in a Super Bowl just shows how far we’ve come. And I’m just so happy a Mahomes will be one of them. And it just makes me so proud.”

It will be interesting to see who lifts the Lombardi on coming Sunday.

