After Insulting Nathaniel Hackett, Sean Payton Admits the “Script Needs To Be Right” For Russell Wilson’s Redemption

Sean Payton’s recent comments have made the Denver Broncos a target this season, especially for the Jets. Only a few days after his harsh take on Aaron Rodgers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Payton is on a stroll to add more ingredients to his hyping recipe for the Broncos in his first season as head coach.

In his latest interview with the 33rd Team’s Trey Wingo, Sean Payton had more to say about Russell Wilson’s redemption season with the new Broncos regime. Wilson’s exceptionally hyped move to the Broncos last season did not yield the desired results for the franchise, but Payton is not willing to give up on the veteran quarterback.

Sean Payton Hopes To Bring Out the Best of QB Russell Wilson in His Second Year at Denver

Sean Payton revealed that he believes Russell Wilson has the potential to once again return to top form this season, but that will only happen if other things fall into place. In his interview, the 59-year-old head coach drew parallels between Broncos’ upcoming season to that of a successful movie, which depends on a perfect script, the right actor, and the producer among other things.

“The movie script has to be right, you know. And so it requires the right actor, the right producer, and then the right script for him to excel and for us to win as a team. I’m not a believer that, ‘Oh, he hit a wall and his time has come.’ I’m not in that camp,” Payton said during his podcast appearance.

Russell Wilson had a disastrous start to his life in Denver last season, as he led the franchise to a horrendous 5-12 record earning them the final spot in the AFC West division. Wilson finished his rookie campaign in Denver with an awful 16 touchdowns scored alongside a total of 11 interceptions thrown.

Things do not seem to get any better for the Broncos this season as well, as the franchise continues to grapple with serious injuries suffered by key players. Last Monday, wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a heartbreaking Achilles injury and will miss his second consecutive NFL season. The Broncos were rocked by yet another season-ending injury as linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during training camp. Going by the look of things, head coach Sean Payton will have a lot of things to deal with next season.

Sean Payton’s Criticism of Nathaniel Hackett Has Painted a Target on the Denver Broncos

Meanwhile, Sean Payton has received plenty of criticism for making derogatory comments about the Broncos’ former head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, who is currently the offensive coordinator of the Jets. Payton however, later apologized for his comments, but the damage does not get undone that easily.

Aaron Rodgers took major offense to Payton’s remarks urging him to “keep his coach’s name out of his mouth.” The saga gets even more interesting as the Jets take on the Broncos in Week-5. Rodgers and the Jets would come out with extra motivation in order to make Payton pay for his words against Hackett. Russell Wilson and Co. will have to bail out their head coach in what is expected to be a heated affair against the Jets on the 8th of October.