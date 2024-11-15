After Jack, Tom Brady Goes After Younger Son Benny To Satiate His Competitive Urge

Oct 6, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Fox color commentator Tom Brady (center) talks with San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York (left) and general manager John Lynch (right) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Tom Brady’s days on the NFL gridiron are over, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still compete. He’s vying for the title of top NFL commentator through his new job with Fox, but it’s his kids that are really keeping his competitive drive alive.

Without football players to face off with, Brady has been taking on his sons, Jack (17) and Benjamin (15), instead. Since his retirement, videos of Brady playing various sports and games with his sons have become commonplace.

Several videos of Brady squaring off with his elder son, Jack, on the basketball court have emerged in recent months, and he also spent a day with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils plying his trade on the hockey rink.

Most recently, Brady shared a video of himself and his younger son, Ben, playing a new game called BoxBollen, which Brady says is “still the go-to game in the Brady house.”

The game requires players to wear a headband that has a ball hanging from a string. Players then have a certain amount of time to punch the ball as many times as they can. As you might have expected, Brady took his son to the cleaners.

In retirement, Brady is making up for lost time as he spends every single possible second with his kids, after spending over two decades completely devoted to football.

Tom Brady has been living his best dad life in retirement

Brady had unprecedented success as a football player, winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at age 43 when most guys are wincing as they roll out of bed.

However, it also meant that he had very limited time to spend with his sons and his daughter, 11-year-old Vivian Brady. Brady recently spoke about how he “screwed up” as a parent in the past.

“Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have and we screw up a lot. And I’ve screwed up a lot as a parent… To be a boy, it sucks to be Tom Brady’s son in so many ways and I try to empathize that with them…And I’ll be there to support them a lot like my parents did. And I’ll be learning along the way right there with them.”

While early returns on his second act as an NFL broadcaster have been decidedly mixed, it seems that Brady is really taking his new role as an everyday dad to heart. But don’t expect him to let his kids win anytime soon. They’ll have to earn it.