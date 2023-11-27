Tim Brewster Says Goodbye to Colorado and Deion Sanders in New Tweet After Resigning As TE Coach

The Colorado Buffaloes began the season with high hopes. They also had an amazing start to the season, with three straight wins on their record. However, they ended the season with a disappointing 4-8 record. Amidst the transitional phase to the next season, Tim Brewster, the tight end coach, decided to step down from his role.

The former Colorado coach’s experience in both the NFL and college football is highly impressive. He is also considered one of the best NCAA recruiters, as he brought in top commits for his past organizations.

Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes coach, acknowledged his resignation and added that he will miss hearing from Brewster on Friday nights. Following the announcement, Tim shared a goodbye message for his team via X. He also mentioned Coach Prime in his message, thanking him for the opportunity and referring to him as an ‘amazing man and leader’. The post said,

“I’ve resigned and just want to say Thank You to Prime! Just a truly amazing man and leader!! #BuffNation all <3 and wish staff players much continued success!! God Bless all!!”

The season has been a complex one for the Buffaloes. The continued efforts of Deion Sanders to uplift the team have reportedly brought Warren Sapp on board. However, their struggles have been highlighted a few times with the loss of a four-star recruit and the controversy related to the mistreatment of another.

Colorado Buffaloes Continue to Face Struggles

The Colorado Buffaloes’ struggles were highlighted as they faced another setback very recently. A highly touted quarterback recruit, Antwann Hill, de-committed from the program following their mediocre performance this season.

It’s no news that the Buffaloes‘ offensive line has struggled in this season, hindering their star QB, Shedeur Sanders. Hill’s recruitment to the 2025 class raised some hopes for the team’s upcoming future. However, this de-commitment can seriously demotivate other prospects.

In his note at the time of the revocation of his commitment, Hill told ESPN,

“I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I’m going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound Antwann Hill currently has 30 offers, comprising almost all important schools. Notably, he is the second athlete to de-commit from CU after Winston Watkins. The Buffaloes are back where they started, at the bottom of their Pac-12 conference, ending the season in sheer mediocrity. However, Sanders is known for his proactive approach, and will likely make a comeback only stronger.