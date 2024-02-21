After Unfollowing the Bears, QB Justin Fields Follows Three Offensive Weapons of This NFL Team on Instagram

Quarterback Justin Fields’ future with the Chicago Bears has been nothing less than a swirl of speculations this season. Now, as the postseason is over, he has once again made headlines for his social media activity in the same context. Fields recently unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, a team that brought him to his NFL career in 2021. Consequently, his step has sparked intense speculation about his intentions and potential departure from the franchise.

The move comes at a time when the Bears are considering their options for the upcoming NFL Draft 2024. Moreover, with the No. 9 pick reserved for the Bears in 2024, rumors are circulating that they may select quarterback Caleb Williams. This uncertainty regarding the team’s quarterback situation has led to heightened tension between Fields and the franchise.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLNotify/status/1759787134867710207?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, what has caught the attention of the NFL community is Justin Fields’ decision to follow three offensive weapons of another NFL team on Instagram. Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London have become his new social media interests, causing varied interpretations. One of the obvious ones is Fields’ transition to Atlanta with fans eagerly anticipating any further developments. Meanwhile, the Bears have yet to provide any official clarification on Fields’ social media activity or his future with the team. Also, Fields has a continued presence on Twitter, where he still follows the Bears.

With various mixed messages and rumors, the situation remains fluid and uncertain. As the speculation continues to mount, one thing is clear: Justin Fields’ social media activity has only added fuel to the fire. Thus, a flurry of reactions and suggestions followed with Atlanta being called a suitable new home for the Bears’ #1 quarterback.

Why Atlanta Falcons Present a Suitable home for Justin Fields?

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Atlanta Falcons emerge as a better destination for quarterback Justin Fields. With new hopes around Raheem Morris at the helm, the team offers both opportunity and potential for success.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SBD/status/1759958600858923111?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Falcons are in dire need of a franchise quarterback to lead their offense. Despite possessing a roster with playoff potential, their inconsistent quarterback play caused their elimination first amongst others in Week 18. Justin Fields, with his skill set and potential, could be the answer to their long-standing quarterback woes. Some other options could be Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, who deal with similar crises on their ends.

Despite their struggles at quarterback, the Falcons have remained competitive and narrowly missed out on the playoffs. Justin Fields would step into an offense equipped with weapons like wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Kyle Pitts, providing him with the talent and support needed to thrive in the NFL. The Falcons’ offensive scheme could also fit well with Fields’ strengths, maximizing his impact on the field.