After Win Against Detroit, Analyst Declares Current Patrick Mahomes Led Offense the Scariest Chiefs Offense in Last 4 Years

After an abysmal 0-2 start to the regular season, one that was precluded by a historically lopsided loss at Super Bowl LIX, it seemed as if the Kansas City Chiefs were no longer the juggernauts of the National Football League. Here we are just a few weeks later, however, and analysts are back to viewing them as one of the most dangerous teams in all of football.

Advertisement

According to Kay Adams, “they never left” in the first place. While recording the latest episode of her self-titled Up and Adams Show from her hotel room, the beloved NFL analyst took the opportunity to share her opinion on the Chiefs getting back to .500 just before the return of Rashee Rice, and it’s a “bold” one to say the least.

“My bold take on it is that we’re probably going to get the best Chiefs team in the past three years right now. That’s what I think. I think this offense is the best offense that the Chiefs have had. With Travis Kelce being the age he is, the receivers, and not having the big name of Tyreek Hill, all of that, this is the scariest.”

It may sound a bit crazy at first, but there are actually some numbers to support Adams’ inclination here. The Chiefs are currently averaging just over 25 points per game, and should that average hold up for the remainder of the 2025 season, it would be their highest since 2022.

Even though the name value hasn’t been there and the product has, at times, seemed stagnant, points are still being put on the board. At the same time, their defense is allowing 20.67 points per game right now.

Again, if that number holds throughout the next 11 games that are left on their schedule, it would be the third best average that they have maintained since 2019. Suffice to say, it may not be pretty, but what the Chiefs are doing right now is proving to be effective.

In other words, those being the ones of Adams, “The defense is playing at a great level… and this offense is legit.” They may not be standing atop the AFC West standings, but they also aren’t out of the race either.

Kansas City is just one game back from the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos, and while the Chargers did manage to get an early leg up on them with a Week 1 victory in Brazil, there’s still a lot of football that needs to be played. And given Mahomes‘ propensity for winning both divisional and conference titles, fans would be well advised to avoid writing him off just yet.

Whether you love them or hate them, it’s clear that those early-season struggles will not be enough to define this Chiefs team. After all, they are considered to be a dynasty for a reason, and those don’t tend to go away very easily.