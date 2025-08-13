Agent David Mulugheta Closes in on $2 Billion Milestone as Micah Parsons’ Contract Standoff Intensifies

Jerry Jones is very unique in the way he does business. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner dragged out contract negotiations for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for no particular reason. This offseason, he’s doing the same with Micah Parsons. Until Jones gets things settled, Persons — a two-time All-Pro — likely won’t be taking the field.

Advertisement

David Mulugheta, Parsons’ agent, loves that his client is fighting for every cent he can obtain from Jones. He’ll have Parsons’ back to the bitter end. It’s what makes him one of the sports industry’s most effective agents.

According to Forbes, Mulugheta has $58 million in maximum commissions. That’s the seventh-highest figure among North American agents, and the most for any football agent. Only Joel Segal (No. 14: $51 million) and Drew Rosenhaus (No. 17: $45 million) joined him on Forbes’ top 20 list.

Mulugheta’s commissions obviously don’t include what he’ll eventually add from Parsons’ deal. Assuming Parsons’ pact is the next one Mulugheta completes, it will push him past $2 billion in player contracts. At this moment, he has an estimated $1.93 billion in player contracts to his name, courtesy of Jordan Love and Jalen Ramsey, among others.

Meanwhile, Parsons did now show up to Dallas’ final practice before their Week 1 preseason game last Thursday. His presence today excited fans, but it came merely in a supportive capacity. He remained on the sidelines with his jersey draped on his shoulders all day.

Mulugheta and Parsons seem to be doing everything they can to hammer out a deal. Jones apparently doesn’t want to play ball because he believed he and Parsons agreed to a contract at a dinner earlier this offseason. Mulugheta wasn’t present for the meal, though, so Parsons (rightfully) assumed it wasn’t an official negotiation. This led him to request a trade on the first day of August.

Thank you Dallas ! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

As mentioned, Jones has a habit of making things more complicated than they need to be. The end result of this whole shenanigan will probably be Parsons signing a massive extension that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid non-QB the week of the Cowboys’ Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. If that’s the case, Jones will have once again dominated TV conversation without real consequence.

However, if this tactic is ever going to bite Jones in the butt, it will be with Parsons. The 26-year-old edge rusher, like Jones, doesn’t operate conventionally. Whether he and Mulugheta elect to continue their relationship with Jones will be one of season’s biggest stories if he doesn’t end up signing before games begin.