Here’s Why an In-N-Out Truck Became a Key Part of Jordan Love and Ronika Stone’s Wedding

In an offseason packed with quarterback weddings, one slipped quietly under the radar—Jordan Love’s. The Green Bay Packers quarterback tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, the stunning Ronika Stone. The couple had been together for five years and announced their engagement last year during a romantic trip to Italy. They finally exchanged vows this past weekend, around the same time the media was buzzing about backup QB Zach Wilson’s wedding to his girlfriend, Nicolette.

Love and Stone’s ceremony took place in California, which comes as no surprise, as both are proud California natives. Love kept it classic with a tuxedo and bow tie, while Stone turned heads in a sleek, strapless white gown. The reception was everything you’d expect: a big menu, an array of desserts, and a festive atmosphere. But there was one item on the menu that guests could count on from the start.

In-N-Out. Yes, the iconic California burger joint made an appearance, thanks to a food truck arranged by the couple. Earlier in the offseason, Love had hinted at this during a conversation with Kay Adams on her show. While chatting about his upcoming wedding, he revealed that the planning had been underway for quite some time, with cake tastings and all the typical wedding prep.

Despite having different opinions on most wedding details, Love shared that he and Ronika completely agreed on one thing: they wanted an In-N-Out truck at the wedding. For two California natives, it was a no-brainer—and a delicious one at that.

” The important thing for both of us is pretty cool. You know, being from California like we were, like we need an In-N-Out truck at the wedding. We are going to have an In-N-Out truck.”

In typical Love fashion, the wedding was heartfelt, less glitzy, and surrounded by close friends and family. Former Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari shared a story from the celebration, congratulating the couple. He threw a subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers, too, in the post, writing that he was glad at least one of his quarterbacks had invited him to their wedding.

Stone posted exquisite pictures of their wedding on Instagram, and fans loved it as they flocked to social media to congratulate the couple on their nuptials. Some wrote that this is Love’s first ring of the year as he will get the Packers another Lombardi Trophy and get another ring for himself. Others praised the couple and wished them a great and blessed life ahead. See for yourself,

Like Jordan Love, Ronika Stone is also tall, standing at 6’2, and has carved her own path as a professional volleyball player, primarily as a middle blocker. After college, she played professionally in France for Volero Le Cannet, in Puerto Rico with Las Pinkin de Corozal, and in the U.S. for the Athletes Unlimited League before signing with San Diego Pro Volleyball.