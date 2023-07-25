Although Jerry Rice “Intimidated the F*ck Out of Him”, Julian Edelman Still Went to the Veteran’s Daughter’s Prom

Julian Edelman, the three-time Super Bowl champion, recently appeared on Travis & Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, where he shared an intriguing and downright hilarious story involving none other than NFL legend Jerry Rice. Edelman’s anecdote took the listeners on a trip down memory lane, reflecting on his childhood encounters with iconic football figures and the unforgettable moment in his ‘cool house.’

Edelman when he was younger, used to get intimidated by veteran WR Jerry Rice. However, that didn’t stop him from accompanying his daughter to her prom.

Julian Edelman’s Unforgettable Prom and Playful Encounters with Jerry Rice

Julian Edelman graced Travis and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast with a heartwarming and amusing story about his youth and a memorable prom night. During the podcast, Edelman revealed that when he was younger, he used to get intimidated by the veteran WR Jerry Rice. “He intimidated the f*ck out of me,” Edelman admitted.

Edelman proudly disclosed that he had the honor of accompanying his daughter to her prom, creating cherished memories on her special day. He mentioned, “She took me to her prom.”

Edelman humorously recalled, “I used to go into his office all the time. He was never home, so I’ll be over there playing with balls.” The young Edelman was in awe of Rice’s incredible achievements and larger-than-life persona. Edelman also revealed that time and experience had changed his perspective. The once-intimidated young boy grew up to become a loving father.

Julian Edelman’s Hilarious Nostalgia at Jerry Rice’s House Leaves Travis and Jason in Stitches

As Edelman reminisced about his visits to Jerry Rice’s house, Travis and Jason couldn’t help but burst into laughter. Edelman’s awe and admiration for the iconic jerseys and memorabilia at Rice’s residence brought a lighthearted and entertaining moment to the podcast.

He even described Rice’s house as “such a cool house,” full of football jerseys and memorabilia, including those of his own football idols like Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders. He added,

“They had such a cool house dude came out yoked up six packed up with his chain on dreads that are starting back here he’s old Jerry by the Oakland Jerry Oakland Jerry he intimidated f*uck the out of me yeah.”

Even though Edelman achieved great success in his own career, his genuine admiration for Jerry Rice’s legacy is a reminder that every athlete, regardless of their achievements, can still be a fan at heart.

Julian retired from professional football in April 2021 due to a chronic knee injury. Despite his retirement, he remains a beloved figure in the NFL community and continues to be involved in various media and business ventures.