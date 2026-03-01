American Underdog Kurt Warner Recalls How He Was Passed Up for QBs From Bigger Schools

There aren’t many “rags-to-riches” stories in the NFL that are better than Kurt Warner’s. People might know him as someone who became the only player to win the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP after going undrafted, but getting to that point was a long, uphill battle.

Warner played four years of college ball with the Northern Iowa Panthers from 1990 to 1993, but he truly became a starter for the program in his final year. And despite earning the Gateway Conference Offensive Player of the Year that season, he wasn’t seen as a strong NFL prospect.

In fact, Warner didn’t get an invite to the NFL Combine. And since the February event is nearing its end this year, Warner decided to look back on his past, when he was passed over for other QBs from bigger schools while trying out for the big league.

“Sitting here watching QBs at the combine & remember wanting an invite so bad! I remember being told my Grade was higher than others, but I was passed up for QBs that played at bigger schools, [because] that meant they had bigger upside,” Warner tweeted.

Warner eventually went undrafted in the 1994 NFL draft. He made the practice squad of the Packers, but due to their fully loaded roster of QBs, Warner was released. He then went on to work in a grocery store, stocking shelves for $5.50 an hour during the night shift. And in the daytime, he’d prepare for his second chance in the NFL.

Eventually, Warner went to play in the AFL, then found his place with the St. Louis Rams, going from the international stage to the national stage and eventually leading them to a Super Bowl win.

As fate would have it, none of the QBs from the ’94 class (nine selected) had the success Warner had in his NFL career. Including Heath Shuler, who went third overall, and Trent Dilfer, who went sixth overall. Truly a one-in-a-lifetime story that might never get repeated. And that’s why Warner is very grateful to those who did give him second chances.

“Moments like this getting me thinking & wondering HOW I got a chance with such limited OPPs… I remain forever grateful to the FEW who thought “what the heck”, he’s been successful everywhere, albeit small school, small league, small field, so let’s see if he can do it in the BIG time!” Warner added in his X post.

Ironically enough, the NFL legend’s son, E.J. Warner, a quarterback out of Fresno State, has also been denied a chance at this year’s Combine. The elder Warner has thus voiced strong opinions about this event, including suggesting that since many spots are open at the Combine with top prospects like Fernando Mendoza skipping physical drills, some QBs should be invited to fill those spots for the drills.

It will be interesting to see if the league takes note of the Hall of Famer’s suggestion. It will also be interesting to see Warner’s son’s journey, who is being projected to go undrafted like his father this year.