Patrick Mahomes Postgame Speech: ‘Fired Up’ Kansas City QB Wants His Army to Be “Ready to F*cking Go” for the AFC Title Next Week

After a somewhat underwhelming regular season, the Chiefs are fired up in the post-season. They are now on their merry way to the AFC Championship after lighting up Highmark Stadium against the Bills on Sunday. Kansas City clinched a 27–24 victory in the divisional round playoff game, showing up the Bills on their own home ground. KC QB Patrick Mahomes was understandably hyped after the win and launched a fiery speech at the victorious Chiefs camp.

The Bills and Chiefs rivalry is a legendary one, and Mahomes was definitely feeling the thrill of once more taking down their rivals, and subsequently winning his first on-road playoff game in Buffalo. Many had said he wouldn’t be able to do it. Bills held hope that they could have an edge on their home turf but it was not to be. Mahomes said,

“They asked for it and they got what they asked for. But [Travis Kelce] said it. This s— ain’t done. We come back next week ready to go!”

TE Travis Kelce was right by his side, taking in his every word, and supported his QB at the end of the speech saying, “And dial it up a notch.” And they will have to dial it up more than a notch. Because waiting for them at the other end are the Ravens on their home turf, and they’re much more formidable than the Bills. Fan sentiment also reflected something similar, as many expressed that the Chiefs probably won’t be able to put up a fight against Lamar Jackson, fresh off his win against the Texans.

Chiefs fans were equally riled up as the teammates from the speech, as they poured love for the QB and the sweet win he gave a minority Chiefs crowd in Highmark Stadium.

The Chiefs vs Ravens showdown in the AFC Championship Game will be one for the ages, as Mahomes and Jackson go head to head for the first time in the AFC. Well, mostly because the Ravens haven’t made it here since 2012. With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, and two of the best QBs in football going at each other, it’s going to be a spectacle. The Kelce-Mahomes duo was on fire on Sunday, and they will have to bring this same chemistry and energy to the Ravens matchup for a shot at continuing their dominant SB record.

The Re-Emerging Travis Kelce and Mahomes Connection

Travis Kelce is not just a reliable hype man for Mahomes during his fiery victory speeches, he is also Mahomes’ favorite target on the field. Sunday’s game saw the famed Kelce and Mahomes connection re-emerge, with Travis scoring two TDs, his first multi-touchdown of the season. The game also saw them pass the legendary Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo in NFL playoff history.

They will need to keep this chemistry strong in Baltimore because the Ravens’ defense is a bomb in comparison to the Bills’ decimated defense. The Chiefs will need their best player to be able to rely on his favorite target to pull off an upset. But will that even be possible against a Baltimore defense that surrendered the fewest points in the league this season and didn’t give up an offensive touchdown to the Texans in the divisional round?