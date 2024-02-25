NFL Free Agency 2024: After Tee Higgins’ Franchise Tag, Which WRs Remain on Top of Free Agent Lists?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) watches the video board on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Packers led 21-16 at halftime.

A quarterback is only as good as his receivers — and looks like Joe Burrow might get to have two of his best receivers together for at least another year — as the Bengals have franchise-tagged their star receiver, Tee Higgins. The 25-year-old wideout was on the verge of being a free agent, but a $30 million increase in the cap space by the league came to their aid.

Previously cash-strapped Cincinnati would have to spend $21.8 million to franchise tag Tee Higgins. What once seemed an impractical option for the team that agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract with their star QB, Joe Burrow — seems no more, and signifies how much top-notch receivers are valued in the league since Tyreek Hill got the bag from the Dolphins.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean they will offer him a substantial contract next season. It could, however, mean that they didn’t want to lose an asset to free agency for whom they could easily get a first-round pick next season.

The Bengals decision leaves Tee Higgins out of free agency, which means teams that need top and dependable wideouts might have to look elsewhere. Plenty of options are still available, such as Mike Evans, Gabe Davis, Calvin Ridley, Michael Pittman, and Marquise Brown.

Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans Available in Free Agency

Buccaneer’s Mr. Reliable Mike Evans will finally be heading out of Tampa after ten seasons and back of another 1000-yard season. The Super Bowl winner never had a season with less than 1000 yards, a consistency many clubs would be craving for before the 2024 season. He’s always had reliable hands and production, but given that he only has a few good years left, he would be looking for a substantial contract.

Possible destinations for him are the Chiefs, Giants, and Jets. The Chiefs have struggled offensively throughout last season and cheaper options like Toney, Hardman, and Valdes Scantling have struggled and haven’t contributed significantly. They had to rely on rookie Rashee Rice and TE Travis Kelce. Adding an experienced head such as Evans to the receiving corps would go perfectly for Rice and would help in his development.

Gabe Davis Could Part Ways With the Bills

Davis has been WR2 behind Diggs for the majority of his career. In the 2023 season, the UCF alum tallied 45 receptions for 746 yards and contributed 7 touchdowns. At 24, he has potential and could improve further. His route running is diverse for a guy who gets fewer receptions. However, there are concerns about his catching rate, which is only 55%, ranking him behind 176 receivers, as per Yahoo Sports. But as soon as he secures the starting job, Davis is poised to improve significantly.

Currently, on a $3,994,380 rookie contract, he might demand a lucrative deal, but it won’t be anywhere near that $20 million mark. So he is a more cost-effective option.

Calvin Ridley Is Expected to Leave Jacksonville

In the 2023 season, Calvin Ridley had over 1000 yards on just 76 receptions along with 8 touchdowns. This was his third 1000-yard season in 5 seasons. He took home only $1,966,461 in 2023 but is now estimated to make an average annual salary of $17 million since he is just entering his prime. The Falcons have shown interest in him and are favorites to land him, but the Patriots, Chiefs, Jets, and Bills, are also in the mix.

Michael Pittman Heads to Free Agency

Michael Pittman could be out of Indianapolis after a stellar season. He had a career-high 109 receptions for another career-high 1152 yards. However, he tallied only 4 touchdowns. The USC alum was on a 4 year, $8,612,850 rookie contract, and for a player who just turned 26, he is in for a big fat contract. He is not the most explosive and flashy receiver like Evans, but standing at 6’4, he is tough and can break tackles and take hits without losing the ball.

The Colts won’t franchise tag him as it will cost nearly $20 million to do so and with Tee Higgins off the board, he is one of the hottest prospects in the free agency. So, he won’t come cheap and could command an annual salary of $22.7 million. Possible destinations for him are the Buccaneers who are losing Evans. The Chiefs are also desperately looking for a reliable receiver to play alongside Rashee Rice and the Panthers, and Pittman could be another weapon in their arsenal. Imagine what he could achieve alongside Patrick Mahomes.

Marquise Brown

Hollywood Brown has always served as a backup receiver for both the Ravens and the Cardinals. The short, diminutive receiver may not produce great numbers, but he is explosive and a reliable weapon for the receiving corps. Last season, Marquise tallied 574 yards on 51 receptions but found the end zone 4 times in 14 games. He has a great ability to create separation and has lots of yards after the catch. He took home over $13 million in 2023 and will be looking for a similar contract.

Currently, the Oklahoma alum has a market value of 4-year $59,530,956 with an annual salary of over $14m. Possible destinations could be the Denver Broncos and the Titans.

A great receiver can be the difference between winning titles and losing them. And this year’s free agency provides a lot of interesting and different options. While Tee Higgins stole the spotlight as a top pick, the others present solid options too, with loads of experience and more than good enough as backups.