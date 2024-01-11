Amidst Pat McAfee Cutting Aaron Rodgers From His Show, ESPN Reporter Pulled No Punches on the NFL QB: “Attention Hungry, Self-Absorbed Individual”

Aaron Rodgers’ 2023 season abruptly came to an end after the star QB, who was supposed to uplift the team to great heights, suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. Since then, the four-time MVP has made himself at home at the Pat McAfee Show. However, after a series of events, his regular Tuesday spots on the show also concluded, as ESPN decided to part ways with him.

This announcement came after Rodgers made a controversial comment about comedian Jimmy Kimmel, falsely accusing him of having connections with Jeffrey Epstein. Following this, the Jets’ QB has faced fury from not only the media but also fans. Expanding on the criticism, ESPN’s Dan Graziano didn’t hold back in his assessment of Aaron Rodgers.

During his chat on ESPN Radio’s “Unsportsmanlike” show, Graziano criticized the Jets’ QB amid his dispute with Jimmy Kimmel. The reporter expressed concerns about Rodgers’ reputation, branding him as “attention-hungry” and a “self-absorbed” individual. Moreover, Graziano expressed doubts about the QB’s positive image within the Jets, suggesting he might be a convincing con artist. He said,

“I think Aaron’s sort of living down to his reputation in a lot of ways as an attention-hungry, self-absorbed individual. You hear a lot of things about how he’s been in the Jets’ building since he got there, and they’re positive. You know, con artists can be very convincing,” as per the NY Post.

Despite playing just four snaps and missing the entire season, Aaron was given the Dennis Byrd Award by the New York Jets for being the most inspirational teammate in 2023. While the franchise has full faith in its quarterback, Graziano does not. He labeled him as a ‘liar’ and a ‘narcissist’ and predicted that the Jets would eventually pay the price for being deceived by Rodgers.

Amid Criticism, Pat McAfee Cuts Aaron Rodgers From the Show

Following Dan Graziano’s harsh comments, Pat McAfee also announced on Wednesday that Aaron Rodgers would no longer be a part of his show for the remainder of the season. McAfee expressed that this decision would very likely make a lot of people happy, himself included, as he no longer has to bear social media mentions of what Rodgers says on his show every week.

Nevertheless, in another statement, McAfee claimed that Rodgers’ segment on the show ended as soon as the Jets’ regular season concluded. He clarified that it has always been this way and added that Rodgers will always be welcome on his show. He stated,

“Our fans know that ART [Rodgers’ segment] ends shortly after Aaron’s team’s season ends.. that’s how it’s been. He’ll make random surprise welcomed pop ins during big events or offseason adventures but, it’s always been a season thing. I never said he’ll never be on the show again. I hope he chooses to still chat with us,” as per the NY Post.

Rodgers has been on the Pat McAfee Show for four years. Regardless of his former team, the Green Bay Packers, missing the playoffs last season, he was present on the McAfee Show throughout the 2022 postseason. Therefore, McAfee’s assertion that the Jets’ playoff elimination is the reason for cutting ties seems a bit questionable. Or at least that’s what the fans are suggesting.

The New York Jets finished third in the AFC East with a 7-10 record, marking their elimination from playoff contention for the 13th straight year, the longest current postseason drought in the league. Even with significant spending and notable additions to their 2023 roster, they ended up with a losing season. However, the Jets are hopeful and excited for Rodgers to come back strong and lead them to a winning season.