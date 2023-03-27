Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Can’t Stop Raving About Her New Gym Outfit

Last year, Veronika Rajek became an overnight celebrity after she confessed her love for the NFL legend Tom Brady. It was a regular season thriller between the Buccaneers and the Saints where Brady pulled out the impossible and led his team to a spectacular win. Just like anyone else present in the stadium, Rajek became ecstatic and shared a bunch of photographs on her Instagram handle.

Readers must note that it was also the period when Brady finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after a marriage of 13 years. Rajek, who found this an opportunity made the first move and expressed her emotions on social media.

Veronika Rajek flaunts her stunning posterior

Ever since her name got associated with Tom Brady, the 26-year-old model attracted a crazy fan following. She kept on entertaining her followers with daily updates and posted breathtaking photographs on her Instagram.

Recently, the Slovakian beauty shared a brand new gym outfit on her Ig story, and not to mention it was stunning as usual. Her curvy body with a natural cleavage and lean posture made it more attractive.

One of the important aspects that helped her develop such a unique physique is the athleticism she pursued as a teenager. “My ‘secret’ is that I started doing athletics at the age of nine, and I’ve not gone one day without working out since then. From 14 to 18, I had two-hour long training sessions five days a week.” Rajek said in an exclusive interview with MARCA.

“During my teenage years, I was only focused on sport. I grew up in an environment in which people were constantly doing sports, eating healthy, not drinking, not smoking, etc. I love that, and I decide to continue with this kind of lifestyle.” she added.

For a model like Rajek, Sky is the limit

With so much unprecedented popularity, Rajek has found a new opportunity to kickstart her career. Just like her peers and other counterparts from the industry, she hopes to feature on the covers of Sports Illustrated.

She also wants to become Victoria’s Secret angel and follow the paths of superstars like Gisele Bündchen, who has already enshrined their names among the greatest ever to walk down the runway. Although Brady has never acknowledged any of her proposals, Rajek can still find a place on his wishlist, if the veteran ever thinks of getting married again.