Analyst Says Deion Sanders is Making the Receiver Room “Uncomfortable” by Bringing Sincere Brown to Colorado Buffaloes

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 30: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders visits the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks on November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Seahawks at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231130052

In an attempt to breed a healthy amount of competition for his Colorado Buffaloes, head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has sought out the services of Campbell’s Sincere Brown. The game of gridiron football operates on a “next man up” philosophy.

Advertisement

When a player is sidelined, whether that’s the result of an injury, misconduct, or anything else, it does not matter; they are quickly replaced. This philosophy fuels athletes, as when you understand that your job could be taken from you at any moment, you tend to do everything in your power not to lose it.

And that’s exactly what Unc Steve thinks Sanders is doing by bringing in Brown: fueling competition in Colorado’s WR room.

On the latest episode of the Sports Talk with BWatts podcast, the renowned analyst suggested that Sanders made the right move in seeking out another WR prospect. Believing that Brown is the Buffalo’s equivalent of “the next man up,” Steve claimed that a sense of discomfort could help the team to get the most out of their current receiving core.

“It’s all about competition… What you had in the wide receiver room was inconsistency… You might have NFL talent in there, but they are not consistent. You need to bring somebody in to make them uncomfortable. They need to be uncomfortable, they need to be feeling like, who is he here to replace? That shouldn’t be the question, the question is how can I step up my game?”

With the former Fighting Camel having committed to the University of Colorado at Boulder for the upcoming 2025 season, the other inhabitants of the program’s wide receiver room have officially been put on notice.

Brown’s transfer comes in the wake of Colorado losing its best WR talent in Travis Hunter to the 2025 NFL Draft, hinting at the program’s WR1 job being up for grabs.

Now attempting to improve upon his nine-win season, Coach Prime is searching across the nation to find the next feature piece for his offense. In typical fashion, however, the talent must be willing to go to him. And that didn’t prove to be a problem for the four-star tight end recruit, Landon Wolny.

Deion Sanders hosts 4-star tight end recruit

A member of the 2027 recruiting class, Wolny is a Colorado native who has voiced his interest in playing for Sanders.

While he is currently listed as a wide receiver, a massive frame will all but guarantee that Wolny transitions to the tight end position upon entering the collegiate level. If there was ever a coach who could help a player navigate such a transition, it would be Coach Prime.

The opportunity seems like a match made in heaven for the high school prospect. During a 2024 summertime interview, he said just as much after receiving his initial offer.

“I grew up here in Colorado, so getting that offer was special. It’s a home state offer… I am more than blessed to get that offer.”

Sanders and the rest of his recruiting staff will now have to hope that they did enough to impress Wolny, as his skill set is currently in high demand. However, given the pedigree of the coaching staff, as well the universities proximity to home, it seems increasingly likely that the Buffaloes have found their next pass catching star.