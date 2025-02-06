Andy Reid Shares Heartwarming Response After Tom Brady Named Him the LFG Coach of the Year

Tom Brady has been awarding the LFG Player of the Match throughout the season during every game he commentated on. With the season about to end, he decided to unveil his inaugural LFG awards for the whole season — this time it also included the Coach of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, the honor went to none other than Andy Reid, recognizing his achievements for the season. His Chiefs won 15 games this season, their best record under him, and made it to another Super Bowl.

Brady couldn’t stop praising the 5x Super Bowl-winning coach for another incredible season in Kansas City, calling him “one of the greatest coaches of all time.” Reid graciously accepted the honors and had some words of appreciation for Brady too.

“Tom Brady, thank you for the LFG Coach of the Year. I appreciate you for all you did for the game and are doing for the game.”

Despite the criticisms Brady has been enduring, it seems at least Reid appreciates the hard work he is putting into his new broadcast career. TB12 has certainly earned the admiration of the football world, and the Chiefs’ head coach made sure to give him his due.

“You are doing a great job by the way. Keep rolling. I know how much time you spent working on it and it’s paying off for you.”

Well, there were a number of worthy candidates for Coach of the Year like Dan Campbell, Kevin O’Connell, Sirianni, McDermott, etc. So why did TB12 decide to give Reid the award?

Well, for one, this was Andy’s best season with the Chiefs, winning a franchise-record 15 games. The team, working under him, kept winning, grinding out victories, even from losing situations.

“Everyone loves to give Coach of the Year to a newcomer but I’m going with Andy Reid. One of the greatest coaches of all time, and this season was one of his very best. The Chiefs set up a franchise record with 15 wins. I’m fired up to watch Andy and Patrick go for a three-peat.”

It’s only befitting that Brady gives Reid something back after taking two Super Bowls away from him during his playing days.

Not everyone was thrilled to see TB12 present the award to Andy Reid. Many felt there were more deserving candidates, such as Dan Campbell or Dan Quinn. One user even pointed out that while the Chiefs won plenty of games, their offense struggled under Reid this season.

Still, plenty of fans loved the moment, believing Reid was worthy of the honor. They appreciated Brady for showing Big Red the respect he deserves and enjoyed watching one GOAT acknowledge another.

For a coach who has led his teams to six Super Bowls and won four as a head coach, it’s shocking that Andy Reid hasn’t received more coaching accolades.

He remains the only NFL coach to win 100 games with two different franchises and the only one to reach four consecutive conference championships with two different teams. Yet, despite his remarkable resume, he has won AP Coach of the Year just once—and that was over two decades ago.

The LFG Coach of the Year award may not be as prestigious as the AP Coach of the Year award, but fans love seeing one of the greatest receive recognition, especially from someone like Tom Brady.