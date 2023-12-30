What Do You Want to Be, a Rapper or Something?”: Anti Deion Sanders Pitch for Colorado OT Jordan Seaton Divides NFL World

Deion Sanders cemented his legacy as a player during his playing days in the NFL and is now trying to do the same as a coach in college football. Coach Prime is a name enough to recruit in college ball. Because of his pull, other college coaches are trying their best to pry away talent from Colorado by any means necessary.

Jordan Seaton, a highly sought-after 5-star college recruit, recently exposed the negative recruitment tricks other college coaches used to stop him from committing to the Colorado program.

This incident occurred during the recruiting process. The coach of one of the schools that Jordan visited questioned his intentions as a football player and remarked that the only reason he would join Colorado was to become a rapper. This was a direct shot at Deion’s flashy personality.

There is a belief that Coach Prime has been all flash and no substance ever since he took over CU. It only got worse after the team failed to secure a postseason berth.

Seaton is a 5-star LT out of the famed IMG Academy. Standing at 6 feet 6 inches with a wingspan of 6 feet 10 inches, Colorado’s new OL is quick-footed and exceptionally agile for someone his size. He mirrors well in pass protection, has advanced hand placement, and can explode through defenders in run fits, as per 247 Sports.

After a disappointing end this season, and troubles with both the offensive and defensive front throughout the season, Sanders was quick to dip into the transfer portal for upgrades and additions. Some of the recruits are 6’2″ WR Dre’lon Miller, 6’7″ and 307 pounds DL Omar White, 6’3″ and 246 pounds, 4-star DE Brandon Davis Swan, and many more.

Prime’s charm and ability to persuade players have made Colorado a magnet for athletes. Moreover, Colorado is cashing in on Sanders’ name. He has helped the program generate $91 million through media coverage. The school reported a whopping 892% increase in team store revenue this year. CU’s Chancellor Phil DiStefano said this about Prime’s effect on schools:

“CU Boulder has been the epicentre of the national sports world, which has provided unprecedented exposure for our university across the country. I am impressed by the excitement that has permeated campus, which is less quantifiable but certainly as important as record-setting merchandise and ticket sales,” as per the New York Post.

Nevertheless, football fans had a mixed reaction to comments made in Deion’s direction. While some felt that it was a cheap and tawdry way of recruiting a player by taking shots at another coach, and this behavior crosses a line, others stated that this is nothing new and shouldn’t be blown out of proportion.

Anti Deion Sanders Pitch Divides Football World

Prime Time is a name that everyone in the world of football knows. He carries himself with a persona and has an unmatched aura. A multi-sport athlete, Sanders left his mark both on football and baseball. Another thing that made him endearing was his ability to speak his mind.

He didn’t shy away from confronting someone, both on and off the pitch. Called Prime Time during his playing days, he won two Super Bowls and played the game with swagger and the belief that football is for people’s entertainment.

People feel Sanders likes to stay in the limelight. So that’s why some of them feel that Seaton is probably lying and just making up stories. Many even blamed Deion’s personality for the comment. While others called the coach in question’s behavior ‘despicable‘ and added that his comments were ‘racist‘. They said-

One fan said -” I’m calling cap. All schools talk trash. “ Another said-” It’s called recruiting, all schools do it.” A fan tweeted-” Is this really crazy though? I’d be shocked if Deion wasn’t talking trash about rivals schools too-pretty much part of recruiting to bash the competition.”

While Other stated-”

A fan commented-” Feels like there’s some racial undertones to that statement.” Another wrote-” That’s definitely some coded language, negative recruiting is one thing but damn.” Someone wrote-” Deion made himself the butt of every joke!!. Dude can’t shut his mouth and too cocky for his own good.” Others stated-” Because he’s a 4-8 coach who’s gets more attention than anyone.”

Jordan Seaton’s story has brought quite a drama to Colorado, but it’s nothing new. The program is on the verge of a major restructuring, and they are doing everything they can to recruit players from the transfer portal before it closes in a few days. The uncertainty will loom for now, but it must be acknowledged that CU has become significantly better than last season and they will continue to climb in the coming seasons.