Vikings Rookie JJ McCarthy Saddened To Lose Another Football Friend Within a Month

The football world suffered the loss of rookie Khyree Jackson in a tragic car accident just weeks ago. The shocking news of his passing was still settling when the NFL community saw the untimely death of legend Jacoby Jones. The loss was deeply felt, as Jones’ early exit seemed all too cruel for everyone. And now, within just a month, JJ McCarthy is mourning yet another friend, this time in another accident.

JJ took to Instagram to honor Andre Seldon Jr., a former Michigan defensive back and friend, with a heartfelt tribute. The Vikings rookie shared a photo of Andre Seldon Jr. while accompanying it with a brief message in a sorrowful tone.

“Man…you will be missed my brother,” noted McCarthy who has lost someone close to him yet again.

JJ mccarthy mourns the death of another former Michigan teammate pic.twitter.com/oTIXukJMi2 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 21, 2024

Andre Seldon Jr. and McCarthy shared their college years at Michigan, though Seldon’s path eventually led him to New Mexico State. The defensive powerhouse made a significant impact over two seasons at his new abode. In his time there, he amassed 97 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 11 pass breakups before moving to Utah State.

Meanwhile, McCarthy had all of his three years at Michigan ending in a CFP Championship. Though their journeys were not completely together, they were surely intertwined. Therefore, Seldon’s passing is a heavy blow to McCarthy, who’s putting up with the pain of losing another friend.

What Happened to JJ McCarthy’s Michigan Friend Andre Seldon Jr.?

Andre Seldon Jr., a former Michigan football player, tragically passed away this weekend in a cliff-diving accident. According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the 22-year-old was diving at Porcupine Dam when he failed to resurface. Despite efforts by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team, his body was found underwater later that evening.

The initial investigation suggests that Seldon’s death was a tragic accident, as multiple witnesses provided consistent accounts of the events. The authorities expressed their condolences and confirmed the release of additional information very soon.

For those who knew him, Seldon’s passing was a deep and painful loss. He had moved from Michigan to New Mexico State and then to Utah State, where he planned on joining the big leagues soon on the field.

The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/cIScmcewp5 — USU Football (@USUFootball) July 21, 2024

The grief felt by his friends, including JJ McCarthy, is extreme as the tragic nature of his death sends shockwaves. Utah State’s Athletic Director, Diana Sabau also shared a statement expressing the devastation felt by the entire athletics community, which speaks volumes of the impact that Seldon had on everyone around.