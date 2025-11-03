Cam Newton Says Myles Garrett’s $160M Deal Will Cost a Super Bowl After Rating Him Above Micah Parsons

Even though we were firmly in the midst of the Super Bowl season at the time, it was somehow the Cleveland Browns who had managed to hog the headlines at the beginning of February. Their generational pass rusher, Myles Garrett, had just voiced his own desires of a championship and subsequently demanded a trade.

The Browns offered him a record-breaking, four-year contract that’s valued at $160 million, and that seemed to be enough at the time. Garrett has since given his all to them, which was exemplified by the fact that he produced five sacks throughout their 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Unfortunately, his effort alone hasn’t been enough. Cleveland is currently holding a 2-6 record on the year, and trade rumors of all sorts are beginning to swirl, but according to Cam Newton, it’s hard to believe “what you say if I see what you do.”

During the latest episode of his 4th & 1 podcast, the former face of the Carolina Panthers, in reference to Cleveland’s most recent loss, explained that,

“Myles Garrett is the game’s premium disruptor, and I say that even above Micah Parsons. If you gave me the two, I’m going with Myles Garrett. He’s a Goliath of a man… What did you expect though? …This was a perfect example of playing a game that you deserve to win but you just didn’t do it because it’s about other guys. When you’re a one-trick pony… There’s only so much you can do before they cave in.”

Newton’s initial assessment of both Garrett and his situation is anything but surprising. After all, it’s what many were expecting upon the start of the season.

The Browns would once again be able to field an above average defense, but their lack of fire power on offense would make it almost impossible to capitalize on the success that he is having. That’s essentially what has happened throughout the past two months, but in the eyes of Newton, as well as those of football fans, it’s hard to have much sympathy for the man who was, at the time of signing his contract, the highest-paid defensive player in the history of the National Football League.

“When you sign that deal… Let’s be real. Staying in Cleveland, winning a Super Bowl in Cleveland, it’s just not happening,” Newton exclaimed before then likening Garrett’s situation to that of Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I thought it was mighty strange when you signed back to Cleveland, but also when you see a guy like Maxx Crosby. Y’all wanna make it about winning but you sign back to the team. They don’t have no changes. They’re just putting makeup on, the girl is still the same girl, the guy is still the same guy.”

Simply put, until there’s some real change from within, Garrett figures to go down in history as one of the greatest examples of squandered talent in NFL history. Should he hope to avoid that label, then he’ll likely need to seek employment elsewhere.

Given the nature of his contract, however, that’s easier said than done, as is most things in the city of Cleveland.