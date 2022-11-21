Antonio Brown snapchat story: Former Bucs WR goes overboard against Tom Brady by posting photoshopped nude image of Gisele Bündchen

Antonio Brown can’t stop. No matter what it is, Brown finds a way to insert himself unnecessarily into drama, and make things out to be against him.

The former Bucs, Raiders, and Steelers WR has had a rough turn of events in terms of his career arc since leaving the Steelers. After getting involved in numerous incidents with Oakland/Las Vegas, he was dropped, and for a while, it seemed like he would be out of the league.

However, he was given a lifeline by the New England Patriots and Tom Brady. After one game, he was gone as charges were raised against him.

Then, he was given another lifeline when Tom Brady recruited him to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and convinced ex-head coach Bruce Arians that it was the correct move. Brown nearly lasted 2 seasons, before he stormed out of a game against the Jets. Now, it seems like Brown is effectively done with football.

He did have a legendary career, and he was on track for GOAT status at his position, but things fell apart.

Antonio Brown’s career resume:

– 7x Pro Bowl

– 4x All-Pro 1st Team, 2013 2nd Team

– 2020 Super Bowl Champion

– 2x NFL REC YDS & REC leader

– 2018 NFL REC TD (15) leader

– 2010s NFL All-Decade

– 2010s NFL AP-YDS (14,319) leaderpic.twitter.com/z3Zf177udj — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) November 14, 2022

AB Snapchat: Antonio Brown continues attack against Tom Brady with explicit Gisele Bündchen photo on Snapchat story

Recently, Brown has been making things very personal. He’s adamant that he was done wrong by the Buccaneers, and most notably, he’s gone after Tom Brady for being a questionable leader.

With Brady’s recent marital struggles leading to a divorce, Brown took advantage of the opportunity to undermine Brady and Gisele by posting pictures that weren’t very appropriate.

For one, he photoshopped a picture of Gisele and Brady celebrating, by taking Brady’s face out and putting his in.

No way Antonio Brown put this on his Snapchat story 😭 pic.twitter.com/Rry6SVfb7a — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) October 23, 2022

Brown’s off-the-field problems recently have also included a case of sexual harassment where he exposed himself in a swimming pool to a woman, even forcing himself on her in a way.

Now, Brown has taken it another step by posting a photoshopped picture of Gisele Bündchen nude on his Snapchat story. It is alarming the kind of actions he’s taking, and clearly, there needs to be an end to it.

Antonio Brown posted this poorly photoshopped nude pic of Gisele on his snapchat this morning. Dude is 🦇💩 pic.twitter.com/E5kmnDdnA3 — Mike Kearney (@MKPGH) November 21, 2022

Brown needs to realize there are consequences for his actions, and as a result, stern measures need to be taken against him so that he can’t keep hurting and attacking people.

