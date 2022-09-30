Jealous Peyton Manning Was Blown Away by Aaron Rodgers’ Insane Throwing Skills

Aaron Rodgers is renowned for his incredible ball throwing abilities. In fact, legendary QB Peyton Manning had once admitted that he is jealous of the Packers QB’s insane talent.

Although he keeps getting involved in controversies, there is no doubt about the fact that Aaron Rodgers is one of the finest quarterbacks in the game.

The reigning MVP’s performance in last year’s game against Detroit Lions was so incredibly good that Peyton Manning just could not stop praising him.

Manning had claimed on ESPN’s “Manningcast” during the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game that Rodgers has an unusual throwing form that even a legend like him could never imitate.

Peyton Manning imitated Aaron Rodgers

“He can make all those throws because his arm is stretchy. I am jealous of Aaron Rodgers,” Peyton had said complimenting Rodgers’ versatility as a thrower.

“His arm is elastic, he can make all those throws. I’m jealous of Aaron Rodgers.” —Peyton Manning on Rodgers’ throwing ability pic.twitter.com/oXZ8jA8sPi — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2021

Manning added that when he was a quarterback, he had to do what everyone else does and aim his feet in the direction of the target before throwing the ball.

However, Rodgers may throw the ball with his feet pointed in any direction or even when he is facing the opposite direction, which is not at all simple. He has a remarkable ability to make throws on the fly, from all angles and locations.

What exactly happened in the Lions vs Packers game?

In the particular game that blew manning away, Packers had secured a 35-17 victory over the Lions. Rodgers had completed 22 of his 27 throws for 255 yards and 4 touchdowns.

“The ball caught him!”

-Peyton Manning on AR12’s missile throw to Robert Tonyan#DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/XyZ7IHX9Gj — The Unathletic Podcast (@Unathletic_Pod) September 21, 2021

With a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan in the third quarter, Rodgers had surprised the world and the Manning brothers. Although his throw featured more conventional footwork, it was a crisp pass that Tonyan received after slipping past a Lions defender that stole the show.

“The toss, how about it?” Manning had remarked as he leaned back in shock after the play. “He tossed it directly in front of the linebacker’s ear.”

Eli laughed: “It was inevitable that [Tonyan] would catch the ball. The chest was just implanted with that ball.” As far as the current season is concerned, Rodgers’ team has recovered well after the initial loss which is a great sign for the Packers fans.

