Pro Bowl 2023: NFC’s Geno Smith Appears to Have Attended a ‘Special Session’ Before Turning Up For The Mega Event

The Pro Bowl is all set to take place today. Eli Manning and Peyton Manning will go head-to-head in this clash. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will take the charge as head coaches for their respective conferences.

Eli Manning will man the NFC, while Peyton Manning will take over the AFC. The former quarterbacks will be the center of the limelight as they prepare the NFL All-stars for this year’s Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will be a different edition this year. The traditional AFC Vs NFC game will no more be a part of the festivities. Instead, the NFL has incorporated flag football for this year’s version of the much sought-after game. The NFL took this decision to reduce the chances of players risking any injuries in an exhibition game.

Eli Manning takes charge of the NFC

In order to bring traction to the game in an all-new setting, the NFL roped in the legendary duo of brothers. Their Pro Bowl campaigns have also been airing for a while in order to create hype for this All-star game. With an all new set of rules and regulations for this year’s contest, the Pro Bowl will have a different approach.

As they prepare for it, the NFC squad was out catching up with their coach, Eli Manning. They did the rounds of the field as Eli Manning prepared them for the big day. The former Giants’ quarterback took his squad members on the field as he ran them through the plans for their big day. During this session, Manning was mic’d up and the conversations he had with the athletes were quite funny.

All fun and games for Geno Smith

Another stand-out moment from this footage was the appearance of Geno Smith. The Seahawks’ QB will be a part of the NFC squad this year. Even though the Seahawks didn’t make it to the playoffs, the QB had a stellar individual season which got him a spot on the NFC roster. While Eli Manning was running them through the plans for the game, the Seahawks’ QB looked quite comical in his brief appearance.

Not saying a word throughout Manning’s monologue, Smith stared into empty space with a comical look on his face. As this video did the rounds, fans speculated Smith had been under the influence. Some even commented about him being high throughout the practice session.

While this won’t make much of a difference, given he’s in his off-season and the Pro Bowl is just an exhibition game, Smith will hope there is not any evidence against him for the act. Even if it is a flag football contest, the Pro Bowl is definitely set to entertain fans.

