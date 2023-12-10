Bill Belichick Brings Out His Comical Side While Supporting the Navy in a Special Way

Nov 10, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media before an NFL International Series practice at the Deutcher Fussball-Bund facility. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Usually a no-nonsense guy of few words, Bill Belichick surprised everyone as he showcased an unexpected and lighthearted side. Belichick demonstrated support for the Navy in a special way, ahead of the Army vs. Navy matchup in the Gillette Stadium. The jovial side of the Patriots HC struck the fans, who were amused with his ESPN College Gameday preview appearance.

Belichick appeared with a golden headgear to support the Navy military academy. This was Belichick’s homage to Lee Corso who seemingly started the headgear trend on the show and was the coach for the Midshipmen. Additionally, this was a treat for the fans’ eyes who loved the lighthearted look on Belichick for a change.

Bill sat beside Lee Corso himself, as he wore the headgear with a pirate flag painted on the front in support of the Navy. Again, the spectators and fellow guests applauded in disbelief, being pleasantly surprised by the show put on by the Patriots HC.

Fans Go Gaga Over Bill Belichick’s Presence During Preview

Fans loved it, obviously, and swooped to the comments to praise the New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick for his out-of-character antics. The fans got to see the humorous side of the coach and were left delighted by the display. Some even said it was the most they had ever heard the coach talk, with many even declaring him the star of the show.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Belichick’s fantastic presence on the show:

Another one was surprised about Belichick’s demeanor.

Yet another fan appreciated him for donning a smile in a display of his emotions.

Belichick’s happy-go-lucky presentation touched the hearts of many. It is also a delight as the Patriots finally got over their victory drought. The Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 21-18 matchup, after five straight losses. This was also a remarkable display as the 21-point gain was amongst the highest in the last few weeks.

However, Bill’s support for the Navy did not come without a reason. He predicted the victory for the Navy due to his past association with them. Belichick’s father, Steve Belichick, was an assistant coach for the Midshipmen for over three decades.