“At Home is Starting to Come to Work”: Tua Tagovailoa Reveals How Mike McDaniel Has Curated a Fun, Fantastic & Winning Culture

The Miami Dolphins, under the spotlight for their thrilling performance this season, have become the team to watch. But what’s their secret ingredient? In a recent heart-to-heart with the NFL on NBC, the team’s quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, spilled the beans about the transformative culture established by coach Mike McDaniel. Tua’s praise for McDaniel wasn’t just about strategic plays.

In a deeper conversation with Michael Smith for NBC, Tua opened up about a more profound change off the field. McDaniel has instilled a culture where players don’t just act; they belong. They are free to be who they are, blending the seriousness of the game with the lightness of being.

Tua Tagovailoa Credits Mike McDaniel For Fostering a Positive Environment in Miami

In the candid episode of “Gets It”, Tua dives into the essence of being oneself. “It’s starting to intertwine with who I am at home—being myself,” he explained. This philosophy, endorsed by Mike McDaniel, emphasizes that players can be serious contenders without compromising their true nature. Whether it’s cracking jokes or building trust, the freedom to blend personal and professional lives seems to be Tua’s recipe for success and happiness. Michael asked him, “When you say being yourself, what does that mean for who Tua is able to be more now?” To which Tua replied,

“Look, I think that’s the thing; I think it’s sort of intertwined more since the coming of Mike McDaniel with sort of the freedom that he has brought to the organization… There’s a place and time to have fun, and to me, it’s starting to intertwine with who I am at home. Like at home is starting to come to work: being myself, and I guess that entails just how I talk to our guys and how I interact with them.”

This revelatory approach isn’t just about making work enjoyable. It’s about fostering an environment where players feel valued, respected, and understood. When Tua mingles with his squad, he’s not just eyeing the score; he’s out to win their trust and respect, demonstrating that triumphs come not only from on-field exploits but also from the soul of team camaraderie. And this environmental shift has come all thanks to the coach.

Mike McDaniel is Helping the QB Be Less Hard on Himself

Tua doesn’t hold back in crediting McDaniel for this positive shift. The coach’s influence transcends technical skills, delving into the mental and emotional realms of the game. “It’s like, dude, you’re okay; move on,” Tua recalls, emphasizing the importance of resilience, a skill they’ve been honing since McDaniel’s arrival. Tua, in very few words, explained how the coach is helping him be more confident and easy on himself:

“I don’t have to think about if I make this throw; you know, these are the consequences of what the coach would do and what will be said to me after I do it. It’s like, dude, you’re okay, like, you know, move on, and it’s something that Mike has helped train in me like all our guys have helped me with as far as the mental aspect, like, dude, you can’t be so hard on yourself like this game is hard enough.”

As the Dolphins continue their wave-making performance, it’s clear that their success isn’t just owed to physical prowess or strategic acumen. It’s a more holistic victory, nurtured by a culture of authenticity, fun, and mutual respect. McDaniel and Tagovailoa are proving to be a formidable duo, not just in their playbook execution but in their philosophy of humanizing the sport.