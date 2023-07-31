“Avoid These Landmines”: Dan Patrick Advises “Creep” Deshaun Watson to Not Play the Blame Game at This Stage

Dan Patrick went in on Deshaun Watson after the Browns QB spoke to the media about his legal battle and the issues he faced last year. Deshaun Watson faced a massive legal action last year, resulting in him being suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Watson may never be able to shake off the ramifications of that legal battle, but he is hoping to change the narrative. However, NFL analyst Dan Patrick wasn’t a fan of the stance he was taking, especially with how he seemed to be blaming the media.

Watson had a blazing start to his career. It looked like the Houston Texans absolutely nailed their draft pick with the way Watson quickly energized the team and took them to playoff contention. However, as management started to fail him, he requested a trade, and that’s when all the legal trouble started for him. He’s now a Cleveland Brown, and while his legal issues are sorted, Watson will still be hearing about it for a while.

Dan Patrick Calls on Deshaun Watson to Stop Blaming Others

Dan Patrick is not a fan of Deshaun Watson at all, especially after his recent comments. The NFL analyst also raises concerns about the NFL hosting the Cleveland Browns on national TV because of the conversations it’ll invite.

Patrick got on his show to play a soundbite from Watson’s interview with the media. “The whole situation changed me,” Watson said. “You know in a situation where I just kind of I had to lock in on myself you know. Channel and really know who I’m surrounding myself with, and just really who who’s going to be there and support me even while I’m at my lowest point. The last two years was definitely my lowest point of my life, but that’s part of life. I just go from it, I learn from it, I continue to move forward and push forward and continue to show my real character my real personality and who I am.”

However, Patrick was having none of it saying, “That’s not the sound I wanted from Deshaun Watson.” Patrick brings up how Watson seems like he’s blaming the media, and in a situation like this, he should be focusing on making sure he doesn’t create headlines.

Towards the beginning of his show, Patrick was even advising Watson to sit down with PR reps before he gets on air to make sure what he says doesn’t sound insulting.

Patrick says, “He [Deshaun Watson] has to just avoid these landmines.” Patrick doesn’t think it’s in Watson’s best interests or the NFL’s because now, they can’t exactly paint him in a good light when he’s on national TV, even if people want to root for the Browns.

“When it comes to Deshaun Watson, you can’t play the blame game,” Patrick states. “Okay you’re a creep, you got caught, and you’re now in Cleveland. They overpaid for you, that’s their problem. Maybe you lead them to the promised land, maybe you win the division, but that’s a team he’s really difficult to root for.”

Dan Patrick does make some accurate remarks about Watson, even if they are a little scathing and harsh. However, Watson must learn to deal with the media appropriately and carry himself for the rest of his career.

Watson Will Look to Bounce Back

Watson didn’t have the best start to his Cleveland stint. In his last year with the Texans, he threw for nearly 5,000 yards and led the league in passing yards. However, he put up pretty average stats in his six games with the Browns.

Of course, Watson was shaking off a lot of rust. He didn’t play in the 2021 season, and he missed the first 11 games of this year. Clearly, he needed more time to develop and work with the team, which he’s getting this offseason. If Watson can get back to playing at an MVP level, the Browns could be a team to watch out for.