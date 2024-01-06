Ballerina Turned NFL Pundit Announces Flacco Tattoo if Browns and Joe Flacco Win Super Bowl 2024

A retired ballerina who later changed lanes to become an NFL analyst has vowed to get a tattoo of Joe Flacco if he leads the Cleveland Browns to a Super Bowl victory. This assertion comes in the wake of Flacco’s stunning comeback season, marked by a sudden return to the field. After a not-so-impressive debut, he later led the Kardiac Kids to four wins and secured a playoff berth.

Advertisement

Midway through the season, Flacco was without a team. However, destiny had different plans. The Browns got themselves in quite a bind after their star QB, Deshaun Watson, was sidelined with a season-ending shoulder fracture on his throwing arm. They gave Dorian Thompson-Robinson a go, but the result wasn’t what they coveted. However, they managed to get Flacco on board with a one-year $2.5 million contract.

Despite the extreme contention between the Baltimore Ravens (Flacco’s former team and Super Bowl collaborator) and the Browns, the star QB’s entry into the Cleveland squad has blurred those obstacles. So, it’s very much justified for fans, just like this former ballerina, to go to such extreme lengths to show their support.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lindseyyok/status/1743086457252626734?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Lindsey Marie recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and proposed: “If Joe Flacco wins the Super Bowl again, I will get a Flacco tattoo.” She even confirmed how serious she was after replying to a fan’s “I… I’m not sure if you’re kidding” comment by stating, “I’m deadass serious. About both.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MattVerderame/status/1743086894735319169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, this is not the first time someone has offered to get a Joe Flacco tattoo. Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier, during their discussion about the Redskins’ quarterback situation back in 2018, opposed the concept of bringing in Flacco. Paulsen even humorously wagered a Flacco tattoo on his bu** if the Redskins signed him.

While Flacco’s arrival hasn’t yet altered the Browns’ plan for the upcoming season, his presence brings depth and enjoyment to the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized Flacco’s role in helping the team, appreciating his tremendous experience. Players like cornerback Greg Newsome II have expressed their pleasure in having a Super Bowl winner in their midst, especially because the team navigates through the critical part of the season.

Advertisement

Fan Tattoos: A Symbol of NFL Fandom

Some fans take their dedication to a whole new level by etching their favorite teams and players onto their skin. These fan tattoos are a vibrant expression of allegiance, transitioning one from a mere football fan to a true fanatic.

The diversity of these tattoos ranges from awe-inspiring to peculiar—be it the misplaced Minnesota Vikings emblem, the underwhelming New England Patriots’ ink on someone’s actual head, or the oddly conceived New York Jets’ alien skull. Here’s a Twitter thread full of these:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VollmayerOnFire/status/1486129730298519554?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Each tattoo tells its own special story. It’s like a love letter to their favorite NFL team or player. Some tattoos are really cool, while others are a bit funny or strange. But all of them show how much the fans love and stick by their teams.

Joe Flacco’s story is really amazing, too. He went from clinching a Super Bowl to almost quitting football. His 1-3 record in starts and 75.2 QB ratings with the Jets last season aren’t impressive either, but he has turned things around with the Browns, even becoming a top contender for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.