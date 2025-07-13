Baltimore Ravens Outshine Kansas City Chiefs in Regular Season Wins as Patrick Mahomes Leads Lamar Jackson in Passing Yards

Since their inception in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. With a regular-season record of 268–199–1 (.574), they boast the highest winning percentage among all active teams. While the Kansas City Chiefs have more total wins (547), the Ravens have outpaced them over the past two decades, winning 196 of their last 324 games compared to the Chiefs’ 191 victories.

However, in head-to-head matchups, the Chiefs hold the upper hand. In 14 meetings, including the postseason, Kansas City has won nine times, while Baltimore has come out on top only five.

Their most recent clash took place on the opening day of last season, where the Chiefs edged out the Ravens 27-20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Baltimore had a potential game-tying touchdown wiped out when officials ruled tight end Isaiah Likely had stepped out of bounds after catching the ball in the end zone.

Their most significant matchup came earlier that same year in the AFC Championship Game. In a hard-fought defensive battle, the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 in Baltimore, denying Lamar Jackson his first trip to the Super Bowl. Kansas City would go on to win the title in overtime, further cementing their dominance in the league.

When it comes to the quarterback battle between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, the Chiefs’ signal-caller again has the edge. Mahomes has won four of their five matchups, with Jackson’s lone victory coming in 2021.

Mahomes also leads statistically, especially in the passing department. As per Stat Muse, the former Texas Tech star has thrown for 32,352 yards on 4,171 attempts, completing 66.6% of his passes with 245 touchdowns and only 74 turnovers. Jackson, in comparison, has passed for 20,059 yards on 2,586 attempts with a 64.9 pass completion rate, 166 touchdowns, and 69 interceptions. Interestingly, both quarterbacks average 7.8 yards per attempt and have nearly identical passer ratings.

In the postseason, Mahomes’ résumé is even more impressive. He has thrown for 5,814 yards and 46 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. Jackson, on the other hand, has passed for 1,753 yards with 10 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in the playoffs.

But when it comes to running the football, Jackson has a clear advantage. The dynamic Ravens quarterback has rushed for 6,173 yards at an incredible 6.1 yards per carry, scoring 33 touchdowns on the ground. Mahomes, while mobile, has totaled a more modest 2,243 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Chiefs are aiming to return to the Super Bowl for the eighth time in franchise history. They’ve already made seven appearances and have hoisted the Lombardi Trophy four times. The Ravens, meanwhile, are two-for-two in Super Bowl appearances, winning both in dominant fashion.

Baltimore and Kansas City are set to meet again for the 15th time in Week 4 of the upcoming season. It will also mark the sixth showdown between Mahomes and Jackson. Could this be the year Jackson gets another win over his rival and finally leads the Ravens to a Super Bowl appearance? Only time will tell.