Lando Norris Thanks Romeo Beckham for Joining Him in Supporting the Same Soccer Club

While F1 is on its perennial sabbatical, fans are getting a glimpse into the lives of their favorite drivers. For example, most recently, they discovered the football club Lando Norris supports. Not only that, they also found out how close he is to footballing royalty and former Spice Girl, David Beckham, and Victoria Beckham’s son, Romeo. The duo recently went out cheering for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham recently locked horns with PSG in a thrilling UEFA Champions League encounter. Cheering the Spurs on were Lando Norris and Romeo Beckham. Until recently, fans did not have an inkling that the duo attended the game together. Earlier, a Twitter (now X) user shared a picture of Lando with his son. They revealed how the 25-year-old jumped over rows and fences just to give that young fan a memorable picture.

Norris’ encounter with Romeo only came out recently when the emerging soccer sensation shared a picture from the game and thanked him for the click. The F1 star too expressed his gratitude to Romeo for keeping him company.

Take a look at Romeo’s groovy photo on Instagram that Lando clicked and responded with: “thanks for coming to support Spurs brooooooo”.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1PWlSTCNTv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Lando Norris and Romeo Beckham’s dapper pose leaves fans smitten

Romeo shared another picture on Instagram. This time around, he had an arm over Lando’s shoulder and the duo posed in classic black suits. Needless to say, fans were left spellbound. The post quickly made it to different Twitter fan pages. One of the fan pages of the McLaren driver shared it too. Take a look at the reactions it got.

One user had quite a confession to make.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cupofsuoup/status/1739394408015925530?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Alright, there seems to be a connection here.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hahawdymomgno/status/1739409337670308329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Don’t know what to make of this response but going by the all-caps, they sure have a passionate take.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Noor011301/status/1739399501519962279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another user surely had a very merry Christmas. Maybe the post just reminded them of it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GADA34984917/status/1739554822221713625?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Norris’ fans are aware of how he’s a man of many talents. Among those is a knack for photography. He showed just that in the picture he clicked of Romeo in the stadium. The young footballer didn’t just post the picture but also had subtle praise for his fellow Spurs fan.

In the caption, he wrote, “Not a bad photographer @landonorris.” Well, kudos to the McLaren speedster for upholding the reputation of his dedicated photography page.