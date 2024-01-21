Jordan Love’s Girlfriend Ronika Stone Was Once Given Last Row Seats at the Arrowhead Stadium to Witness Her Love’s Heroics

The NFL WAGS group has been one of the most loyal supporters of their dear ones in the stadium, making appearances despite all odds. One such name is Ronika Stone who has been Jordan Love’s girlfriend since 2020 and is also his most vocal cheerleader. She has been sure to make appearances at his games since Love began his journey with the Packers in 2021.

Advertisement

Amidst her stories of support, Ronika encountered a challenging moment in 2021 as the Green Gang faced the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. She along with the quarterback’s mother were seated in the last row of the stadium. They were spotted by fans and the media who could not fathom their distant viewership as the Chiefs took on the Packers in a 13-7 game.

In the face of a less-than-ideal situation, Ronika had a hilarious take on the situation in her IG story. As the media circulated the pictures of Love’s closest supporters Stone, a pro athlete herself, reposted the same, replying to a SportsCenter post, “I always wanted to be on sportscenter… thought it’d be for volleyball tho” with a laughing emoji.

Advertisement

Following the funny trend set by Stone herself, X (formerly Twitter) had a lot to say. “Jordan Love’s mom will cherish these memories forever,” read the comment which used a bird eye view of the Arrowhead to put things in perspective.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/peteroverzet/status/1457465285557035008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A funny clip comparing Love’s mother made to X with a caption, “Jordan Love’s mom watching her son’s first start”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aaronladdtv/status/1457471274226229248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A Simpsons moment was compared to the hilarity of the situation with a caption, “The equivalent of how the Kansas City Chiefs are treating Jordan Love’s mother and girlfriend:“

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UrinatingTree/status/1457501438087680000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Green Bay Packers faced a setback with Aaron Rodgers’s COVID-19 status in 2021, right before the game. They went on to rule the 1st quarter with a touchdown following Travis Kelce‘s 1-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. The Packers were rendered disappointed with just one touchdown following a 20-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Love. However, his evolution since then has contributed to Ronika Stone’s continued sense of humor for sure.

Ronika Stone Trolled Cowboys Fans

Ronika’s humor is serving laughs again with an epic troll for Cowboys fans after the Wild Card Round loss. The MLFootball uploaded her reaction in a tweet, as the Green Bay Packers had a crushing 48-32 win. She ridiculed them for still being Cowboys fans after stepping into the 28th year of a playoff loss.

“What happened? I thought we were Dem Boyz,” wrote Ronika Stone, while laughing away. She added, “Just checking in to see if y’all are still dem boyz?!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1746975202431377575?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Cowboys’ way faced a truckload of backlash after their first playoff loss at the AT&T Stadium. The No.7 seed took on the No.2 seed, disappointing fans to the core with clear issues in the defense. The linebacker Micah Parsons also faced a whirlwind of criticism for his inability to show strength against the Packers.

The Jordan Love-led Green Bay Packers will now travel to San Francisco for the divisional round with the historic win. Stone’s boyfriend and Green Gang’s keystone displayed an almost perfect 157.2 passer rating earning three touchdowns. However, for loss or win, his cheerleader Ronika Stone has won as many hearts as him with her temperament.