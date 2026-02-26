mobile app bar

NFL Report: Derek Carr is Serious About Unretiring in 2026

Nidhi
Published

follow google news
Derek Carr

One year after stunning the league with his sudden retirement, Derek Carr may be preparing for a return.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there is a strong belief among teams in the quarterback market that the former New Orleans Saints starter is very serious about unretiring and playing in 2026. Carr stepped away prior to the 2025 season due to a lingering right shoulder issue, choosing to focus on his health and family after more than a decade in the league.

Now 34, Carr reportedly feels healthy again and ready to resume his career.

Carr’s NFL rights still belong to the Saints. He signed a four-year deal with New Orleans in 2023, and two seasons remain on that contract. That means any comeback would require either a trade or a release. While Carr’s abrupt retirement left the Saints in a difficult position at the time, the franchise has since moved forward. Quarterback Tyler Shough emerged as a long-term option and was even named a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, giving New Orleans little incentive to reinsert Carr into its plans.

However, multiple teams with playoff aspirations are said to have real interest in the former four-time Pro Bowler if he officially declares his intent to return. For the Saints, a trade could be a win. They would potentially gain draft assets for a quarterback they are no longer building around.

Carr’s potential value is also boosted by a relatively thin quarterback market. The upcoming draft class is not viewed as especially strong at the position, and free agency lacks proven high-level starters. That reality could create leverage for both Carr and the Saints.

In his final season before retiring, Carr threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 games before suffering a season ending hand injury. He began the year in dominant fashion, tossing 443 yards and five touchdowns across the first two games, but injuries once again disrupted his momentum.

Several teams have already been loosely connected to Carr. The Minnesota Vikings stand out as a logical fit. Minnesota handed 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy the starting job in 2025 after letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency, but McCarthy struggled with consistency. Vikings president of football operations Rob Brzezinski recently said the team is exploring all possibilities at quarterback, including acquiring an established veteran.

Minnesota features elite talent such as wide receiver Justin Jefferson and is led by head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has built a reputation as a quarterback-friendly play caller. On his “Home Grown” podcast in February, Carr indicated he would only consider returning if it meant playing for a Super Bowl contender. The Vikings could appeal to that criterion with stronger quarterback play.

Other quarterback-needy teams may monitor the situation as well. Carr’s experience, efficiency, and leadership track record make him one of the more intriguing veteran options if he does officially file reinstatement paperwork.

For now, nothing is finalized. Carr has not formally announced his return. But league executives are operating under the belief that his comeback is more than a rumor. If he follows through, the quarterback landscape in 2026 could shift quickly, and the Saints may suddenly find themselves holding one of the most valuable trade chips of the offseason.

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    x-icon

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

    Share this article