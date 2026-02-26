NFL Report: Derek Carr is Serious About Unretiring in 2026

One year after stunning the league with his sudden retirement, Derek Carr may be preparing for a return.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there is a strong belief among teams in the quarterback market that the former New Orleans Saints starter is very serious about unretiring and playing in 2026. Carr stepped away prior to the 2025 season due to a lingering right shoulder issue, choosing to focus on his health and family after more than a decade in the league.

Now 34, Carr reportedly feels healthy again and ready to resume his career.

Carr’s NFL rights still belong to the Saints. He signed a four-year deal with New Orleans in 2023, and two seasons remain on that contract. That means any comeback would require either a trade or a release. While Carr’s abrupt retirement left the Saints in a difficult position at the time, the franchise has since moved forward. Quarterback Tyler Shough emerged as a long-term option and was even named a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, giving New Orleans little incentive to reinsert Carr into its plans.

However, multiple teams with playoff aspirations are said to have real interest in the former four-time Pro Bowler if he officially declares his intent to return. For the Saints, a trade could be a win. They would potentially gain draft assets for a quarterback they are no longer building around.

Sources: In talking to teams in the QB market, there’s a strong belief former #Saints QB Derek Carr is very serious about unretiring and returning to the NFL in 2026. Carr’s rights belong to the Saints, but teams with winning aspirations have real interest in the former 4x Pro… pic.twitter.com/bWlho5qMrE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 25, 2026

Carr’s potential value is also boosted by a relatively thin quarterback market. The upcoming draft class is not viewed as especially strong at the position, and free agency lacks proven high-level starters. That reality could create leverage for both Carr and the Saints.

In his final season before retiring, Carr threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 games before suffering a season ending hand injury. He began the year in dominant fashion, tossing 443 yards and five touchdowns across the first two games, but injuries once again disrupted his momentum.

Several teams have already been loosely connected to Carr. The Minnesota Vikings stand out as a logical fit. Minnesota handed 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy the starting job in 2025 after letting Sam Darnold walk in free agency, but McCarthy struggled with consistency. Vikings president of football operations Rob Brzezinski recently said the team is exploring all possibilities at quarterback, including acquiring an established veteran.

Minnesota features elite talent such as wide receiver Justin Jefferson and is led by head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has built a reputation as a quarterback-friendly play caller. On his “Home Grown” podcast in February, Carr indicated he would only consider returning if it meant playing for a Super Bowl contender. The Vikings could appeal to that criterion with stronger quarterback play.

Other quarterback-needy teams may monitor the situation as well. Carr’s experience, efficiency, and leadership track record make him one of the more intriguing veteran options if he does officially file reinstatement paperwork.

For now, nothing is finalized. Carr has not formally announced his return. But league executives are operating under the belief that his comeback is more than a rumor. If he follows through, the quarterback landscape in 2026 could shift quickly, and the Saints may suddenly find themselves holding one of the most valuable trade chips of the offseason.