Ja’Marr Chase’s Disrespectful Comments Ignite Strong Reaction From Myles Garrett; “He Didn’t Have to Go There”

The choice of words by Ja’Marr Chase has set off a fiery exchange between him and Myles Garrett ahead of the Browns-Bengals clash. The Bengals WR recently referred to the Cleveland Browns as ‘elves’ and as one can expect, Myles Garrett did not like it one bit.

The Browns are not happy with Ja’Marr’s pre-game jibe. In fact, Garrett recently revealed that he might need to have a chat with Chase either before or after the contest. What is set to be an already intense matchup between the teams, will also be having a different narrative inside the game.

What Crossed the Line for Myles Garrett?

Myles Garrett didn’t hold back when responding to Ja’Marr Chase’s controversial comments about the Browns. Garrett seems to think that Chase’s words were disrespectful. He’s even looking to have a dialogue with Chase at the earliest. If Ja’Marr Chase actually got to Garrett with his comments, many would argue that he did succeed in his quest. Commenting on the whole situation. Garrett said,

“See now that was disrespectful. He didn’t have to go there. The elves was probably … he knew better. We might have to have a discussion before or after the game, maybe during if I see him. But yeah the elves is a little bit too far.”

Although Myles was smiling when talking about Chases’s comment, we’ll have to see how the Bengals-Browns match goes to witness the next chapter of this rivalry.

Ja’Marr Chase Downplays the Upcoming Game Against the Browns

Clearly, Chase was trying to get into the minds of Browns players and looks like he might have succeeded in doing that. Downplaying the highly anticipated encounter against the Browns, Chase said to Fox19 Now, “It feels like a regular game to me. It don’t feel no different. It’s just the whooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elves. But, yeah.”

Chase also brushed off Browns’ incredible recent form against the Bengals stating, “Uh, I don’t really hear it. If you ask me, I don’t really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland. I look forward to the matchups that we have when we’re facing them, but other than that, I don’t really be caring.” The tension is undeniably building as the Browns prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals at the Cleveland Browns stadium in Ohio.