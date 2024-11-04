‘Pregnant’ Gisele Bündchen Advocates to “Be Your Own Boss” in Latest Blockbuster Campaign

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Gisele Bundchen reacts after Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Gisele Bündchen’s reported third pregnancy has been the talk of the town for a week now. While curiosity surrounds her maternity and relationship with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, the model has been laser-focused on professional commitments.

Yesterday, the clothing brand BOSS reshared its weeks-old campaign with Gisele. In the picture uploaded on their Instagram story, the supermodel can be seen donning a grey suit jacket along with a formal skirt.

Her look was completed with a brown shirt, a black bralette, and some black stockings and shoes. The mother of two looked exceptional in the look, flaunting her style for the world to witness.

That was the theme of the campaign too, as the brand added #beyourownboss to the story, committing to her uniqueness. Gisele seemed perfect for the concept, having always been one to reflect her unique style.

Her collection with Boss is a representation of warm colors, like brown, grey, and black. It mostly carries virgin wool clothing for formal style, giving an enhanced chique look.

Gisele’s passion for the campaign can further be seen in the latest Instagram post uploaded by BOSS. The 44-year-old commented on her belief in being guided by her roots and remaining true to herself. In a confident voice, the Brazilian native could be heard reiterating, “Be Your Own Boss.”

In another video, Gisele can be seen channeling her inner Boss, highlighting the qualities of a true leader. She commented on how a good boss would encourage people around him, lift them, and allow them to be their best version.

This is the mindset the model brings to her brands as well. In 2002, when she partnered with Grendene, a synthetic footwear company, for her company Ipanema Gisele Bundchen, Gisele made sure to bring the varied qualities of her employees to the table.

The brand’s success in 2013 rose to major heights, with Bundchen receiving high praise for her entrepreneurial and leadership efforts.