Bizarre Stat Comparison Between Kenny Pickett and Russell Wilson Shows Why the Veteran QB Is Just What the Steelers Need

Free agency is yet to begin, but the soon-to-be former QB of the Broncos, Russell Wilson, has already started looking for a new home. The franchise has agreed to this, and Wilson is making the most of it by already finishing two interviews — with the first one in the Big Apple and the next in Pittsburgh. As there is still confusion about the Super Bowl XLVIII replacing Daniel Jones in New York, fans and pundits alike are determined to see Russell don black and yellow by any means necessary. It just makes sense for them, since the star QB could turn out to be the very missing puzzle in Pittsburgh. It became even clearer for the Steelers Nation when a stat comparison between Kenny Pickett and Wilson showed exactly why the club can bet on the latter.

Advertisement

MLFootball recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a rather disturbing stat comparison between the soon-to-be former Broncos QB and the Steelers’ main man, Kenny. As it turns out, in the 12 games Pickett started for the Blitzburgh, he tallied only six touchdowns, which Mr. Unlimited was able to match in just the first three games of the season. Surprisingly, he and his Broncos lost all three of these games.

Advertisement

The 2023 season wasn’t very kind to Mike Tomlin’s Steelers. The offensive front struggled in every step throughout the entire season, from QB to the O-line. While Pickett made questionable plays that hurt the team’s chances, the rushing game was also sub-par. They continue to make blunders in the postseason, and there are major changes to be made in order to become a serious Super Bowl contender. Mike Tomlin knows it too, as he emphasized in an interview in January that there will be competition for the shot-caller position.

Nonetheless, Wilson’s recent visit to Pittsburgh has already become the talk of the town. NFL insider Josina Anderson recently reported that the star QB had a ‘great meeting’ with the Steelers, and even spent a good amount of time with the new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith. Wilson seems genuinely interested too, as he ‘did his homework’ by reaching out to several players before the interview.

NFL Vet Brandon Marshall Wishes to See Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh

During his recent appearance on Paper Route by I Am Athlete, Pittsburgh native Brandon Marshall stressed that he will start rooting for the Steelers instead of the Jets if they are able to bring Russell Wilson on board. He also reminisced about his hometown’s Super Bowl win in 2005, when the Pro Bowler wideout was yet to be drafted. He noted how the Black and Gold would go on to defeat the Broncos, the same team that selected him that year. This was also the reason he sent all his Stillers merch to his mom, but he promised fans that he would bring them all back if the soon-to-be Broncos man agreed to a deal.

Another sportscaster who seems to be pulling for Wilson is none other than Stephen A. Smith. During his sparring session on ‘First Take‘, the football analyst noted how the Broncos QB’s yard-par game in the 2023 season was better than any Steelers QB. Surprisingly, Wilson also surpasses them in yards per passing attempt, total rush yards, and of course, touchdown passes. Stephen A. strongly feels that the club can seriously compete this season, as they were able to make the playoffs with a not-so-explosive offensive front. So, imagine Wilson in the mix.

Advertisement

Last but not least, Antonio Brown shared his two cents about the whole thing by throwing a shade at Kenny Pickett. He posted a picture of a fictional character named Henson from the ‘Scary Movie’, who had a malformed hand — perhaps to establish that the Steelers QB doesn’t have a good throwing arm.

Nonetheless, while the Steelers might see a good fit in Russell, the nine-time Pro Bowler will truly test the waters of free agency and explore every corner of the NFL world to see which offer fits him the most. While the Steelers seem like a good spot, don’t forget about the Falcons, Vikings, Titans, and of course, the Giants.