“Born With CTE”: Fans React to Cam Skattebo’s Childhood Shenanigans, Which Includes Him Scaling a Fence as an 18-Month-Old

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cam Skattebo has been making the rounds on the internet for his explosiveness in recent weeks. He’s an electric player who looks to inflict pain on opposing teams as a running back. Skattebo regularly lowers his helmet and shoulders to drive through defenders. It’s the style of play one might have seen in the 1980s, and in 2025, it’s been a welcome sight.

Advertisement

Naturally, fans are starting to become interested in Skattebo and his story. And he has a pretty good one.

Cam was a rambunctious child growing up who eventually channeled his chaos into football. Despite not being heavily recruited out of high school, his ferocity and power ultimately stood out.

In fact, Skattebo reportedly did some wild things growing up that helped shape him into the player he is today.

“Cam Skattebo would put on his older brother’s shoulder pads and run into telephone poles for fun when he was a kid,” reported via footballfangirl23 on her Instagram.

“Their neighbor once showed up at their front door holding an 18-month-old Cam in his diaper because he had scaled the fence and plopped over onto the other side to play with the neighbor’s kids.”

It sounds almost impossible, but even at the age of 1, Skattebo was creating chaos. He was nicknamed “Houdini” because he had a knack for escaping without people noticing. In this instance, his parents had no idea that he was outside playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storytime Sports (@footballfangirl23)

But the shenanigans didn’t stop there.

“At 2, he climbed 16 feet up a rounded backstop at his dad’s softball game in order to get a better view of an at-bat. When an adult went up to save him, he jumped down headfirst like a little Spider-Man,” the IG storyteller continued.

The sight must have given Skattebo’s father a scare. But at the same time, he probably already knew he had an Evil Knievel-type of child on his hands. And it doesn’t sound like Cam ended up injured from it.

Fans online were quick to react to the clip, especially since many of the wild stories were new to them.

“Bro was born with CTE,” one wrote. “CTE gave birth to him,” another piled on.

“For his sake, I hope someone pulls him aside and tells him not to use his head as a battering ram,” someone else commented.

Though many NFL fans were simply hyped to see Skattebo get some media coverage, as he’s a personality they already loved coming out of college.

“We love Skattebo best thing in football,” they wrote.

Now, with the New York Giants starting running back Tyrone Tracy Jr out for 2-4 weeks, it’s Skattebo’s time to take over the backfield and leap into stardom. It’ll be fun to watch and see if he can do it.

However, it could be a rocky debut for Skattebo in his first career start against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have a formidable defense, and the Giants are also giving Jaxson Dart his first career start. So, things could either go well or really badly.

Regardless, Skattebo will likely still try to use his head to run through the opposition like a hammerhead shark.