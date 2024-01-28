Breakdown of Kansas City Chiefs Secondary Shows One Stark Difference Between Patrick Mahomes’ Defense and Rest of NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to their sixth consecutive Conference Championship game to lock horns against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday. Even though Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs are facing challenges with their wide receivers and running backs, one thing that’s shining for them is their impressive No. 2 ranked defense. They might be lacking star power, but the secondary has been a steadfast support and kept the momentum going when the offense faced challenges.

The defending champs have a unique way of playing defense in football, particularly in recent seasons under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Unlike other notable powerhouses in the league, the Chiefs have opted for a roster that includes several players weighing over 250 pounds, like their defensive linemen Leo Chanel at 250 lbs and George Karlaftis at 263 lbs, who are significantly heavier compared to the standard trend. Even DT Chris Jones carries an impressive weight of 310 lbs.

Instead of having their defensive linemen charge straight at the opponent’s offensive line, these huge players stay put and create a formidable barrier. Even the guys in the middle, like linebackers Nick Bolton (237 lbs.) and Drue Tranquil (228 lbs.), as well as safeties Justin Reid (207 lbs.) and Chamarri Conner (206 lbs.), contribute to the team’s strong and sturdy defense.

To delve into more detail, the Chiefs’ defense usually begins with two safeties in a high-coverage formation. This tricks their opponent into a false sense of security and encourages them to rush the ball. To tackle this, the defending champs play a tough and physical style of football, even guarding the running back without him knowing it.

Imagine a scenario where all seven players from the attacking team block all seven defenders from the Chiefs. In this case, there is no extra person to tackle the runner. So, the deep safety comes down forcefully to tackle the runner, creating an advantage for the team.

In the recent game against the Buffalo Bills, this strategy worked wonders for them. They faced challenges like dropped passes, turnovers, and penalties, but the Chiefs’ defense stood firm, and they stopped the Bills from scoring a single point in the last quarter, securing a 27-24 victory.

Especially in the closing minutes, the game was on the line when the Bills tried a field goal to tie it. The Chiefs’ defense held strong, and when the Bills missed the field goal, missing wide to the right, the Chiefs earned their ticket to the next round in Baltimore. The defense proved to be a reliable asset for them, and it showed its strength when it mattered most.

Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Legend Steve Spagnuolo Hailed by Fans

The mastermind behind the Kansas City Chiefs’ strong defense is their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo. The former Giants DC kicked off his coaching journey in the NFL in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he coached defensive backs and linebackers. Over time, he moved up to become the defensive coordinator for several NFL teams, including the Rams, Saints, Ravens, and now the Chiefs.

In his extensive coaching career, Spags has secured three Super Bowl victories as a defensive coordinator, two alongside Coach Reid and another under Ben McAdoo during his stint with the Giants. Currently, in his fifth season with the Chiefs, Steve continues to amaze many with his smart and innovative strategies. Fans who have followed Spagnuolo’s long coaching career are now even comparing him to coaching legends like Bill Belichick and Tom Landry. Take a look:

Another one went ahead and ranked the best coaches in NFL history: “Tom Landry, Bill Belichick, Jim Johnson, Dick LeBeau, Spags”

Even though the Chiefs are impressive at defending against passes and limiting opponents’ scores, their run defense is not as strong, ranking 17th in the league. In their recent Divisional Round game, the Bills’ offense rushed for a hefty 182 yards, with quarterback Josh Allen alone running for 72 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Looking ahead, the Chiefs are set to face the Baltimore Ravens, whose rushing offense tops the league with an average of 156.5 rush yards. The Ravens’ quarterback, Lamar Jackson, known for his dual-threat abilities, relied heavily on his rushing skills in the last game against the Houston Texans. While he threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns, he also rushed for 100 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

This poses a challenge for the Chiefs. Steve Spagnuolo will need to work his magic once again and help his players apply pressure from the beginning. If he’s able to do just that and Mahomes also replicates the performance on the offensive side of the ball, they will certainly have it under control. We will witness it unfold in just a few hours.