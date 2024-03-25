Trevor Etienne College Stats: A Look at the Georgia RB’s Career Numbers

Trevor Etienne is poised for a bright future ahead of him. A transfer from Florida, Etienne moved to Georgia after spending two years with the Gators. He has been projected as Georgia’s top running back, and he is the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

Based on his performance in 2022 and 2023, Etienne had been the early favorite to be the starting running back when Georgia opened the season. In Florida, he rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries in two seasons and was an ESPN top-200 recruit in the 2022 class.

The 19-year-old enjoyed two extremely fruitful years with the Gators, rushing for 719 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, followed by 753 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 21 catches for 121 yards and a score in 2023. He led the Gators with nine touchdowns last year and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers.

Expected to be the starter for the Bulldogs in the upcoming season, Etinenne’s successful journey seems to have hit a snag considering his recent involvement in a DUI case.

Trevor Etienne Faces DUI Charges

According to online records, the standout running back for the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested early Sunday morning on four misdemeanor charges, including a DUI. He was charged with failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road, affixing materials that reduce the visibility of windows/windshield, and reckless driving, per Fox News.

The DUI charge against Etienne was classified as “less safe,” indicating that he could face conviction even if his blood alcohol content level was below .08. While University representatives have acknowledged knowledge of these charges, it is yet unclear what these mean for his future with the team moving forward.