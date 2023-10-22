“I’ll Chew on One for a While”: Despite Not Being a Cigar Aficionado, Nick Saban Decides to Join in With the Smoky Celebrations After Alabama’s Win

Cigars and triumphs are a tradition as old as time, particularly when it comes to the Alabama Crimson Tide’s grand victories. Their latest feat, a heart-thumping 34-20 win over No. 17 Tennessee, not only marked their resilience but also rekindled the smoky celebrations. The scene at Bryant-Denny Stadium was nothing short of a festival, with fans and, surprisingly, Coach Nick Saban partaking in the storied cigar tradition.

It was an aura you could not just see but feel—the stadium buzzing, hearts racing, and then the calm—the soothing sight of victory cigars being lit as fans exhaled their anxiety and inhaled triumph. This wasn’t just any win; it was one that demanded resilience, especially after the Crimson Tide’s precarious start. But it was the sight of so many fans, with their glowing embers, that led to an unexpected participant: Coach Nick Saban, who, despite his noted aversion to cigars, couldn’t help but “chew on one.”

Nick Saban Indulges in Some Cigar Chewing

In the midst of thickening smoke and escalating cheers, a tweet from Bleacher Report caught every eye, showcasing his unlikely indulgence. The interviewer’s question, “How are you going to celebrate the win?” met with Nick Saban’s hearty chuckle and response, “I’ll chew on one.” This confession, against his well-known distaste for cigars, underlined the magnitude of the celebration.

Cigar smoke at Bryant-Denny isn’t new, but Saban partaking is. He’s historically bypassed this tradition despite his 15 victories over Tennessee in his 16-year tenure. Even when the scent of victory and tobacco filled the air before the final whistle during past triumphant games, Saban abstained. But this wasn’t a mere game.

Another tweet by Bleacher Report highlighted a victorious moment. The post-win aura of the stadium resonates with such moments in the past as well. In 1971, an unforgettable comeback unfolded during a football game. Trailing 10-3, Terry Davis and his team sprung into action, scoring a crucial touchdown. A dramatic turnover and a decisive run sealed their 17-10 win, back then players and fans celebrated the win in the same way.

A Commitment to Winning, Not Tobacco

Though Alabama’s head coach, Nick Saban, has earned numerous opportunities to indulge in the victory cigar—a symbol of triumph over Tennessee—he’s consistently chosen a different path. “I guess it’s fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar. I don’t smoke,” Saban shared, amusement evident in his tone during the recent SEC media teleconference.

Saban’s respect for this tradition extends beyond personal preference, emphasizing the camaraderie it fosters among players. “I think games like this that have special innuendos that go with them, that’s probably good for the players’ relationships with each other,” he remarked in an interview.

This victory was not just about the numbers game; it was about overcoming adversity, a trait that Coach Saban highly values. His unexpected participation in the cigar tradition underscores the depth of this particular win’s significance.