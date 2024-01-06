Brittany Mahomes Gives a Shoutout to $277 Million Worth Nutrition & Delivery Giant While Urging Her Instagram Family to Focus on Fitness in 2024

As we step into 2024, it’s all about starting fresh and staying healthy, and who better to inspire us than Brittany Mahomes, the wife of renowned NFL star Patrick Mahomes. Brittany is quite popular on social media and is known for her upbeat and encouraging posts, particularly regarding health and lifestyle for families.

Just a while ago, Brittany turned to her Instagram account to let her followers in on her latest health and fitness endeavors. In her latest partnership, she gave a shoutout to a $277 million nutrition & delivery giant. Through a set of captivating videos, she openly discussed her strategies for maintaining her family’s healthy eating habits, despite the challenges of a hectic lifestyle. In one of her Instagram stories, Brittany excitedly talks about “Factor,” a nutrition and food delivery service that’s making waves in the market with a valuation of a whopping 7 million.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1743538585830379528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“If you’re like me, trying to start 2024 off healthy and organized, you need to try @factormeals,” she captioned her first video. These are not just any meals; they’re designed for convenience without compromising on health. Brittany explains how Factor offers easy-to-go, ready-to-eat meals that cut down on kitchen time while still providing nutritious options. “These meals are all fresh, never frozen, and designed by dieticians and chefs. Just pop them in the microwave!” she adds.

She also highlighted the customization options available with Factor. Whether you’re following a keto diet, are calorie-conscious, or prefer vegan options, there’s something for everyone. Plus, Brittany mentions a tempting offer: a 50% discount using her code. The WAG often suggests her tried and tested health products to fans, to promote healthier living, not just for the new year.

Brittany Mahomes: Snack Time and Food Allergies

Being an NFL wife and mother is a demanding role, and Brittany knows this all too well. She shared her family’s challenge in dealing with food allergies, especially concerning their son, Bronze. To tackle this, she has partnered with OWYN, a brand known for its plant-based protein shakes and powders.

This partnership isn’t just about promoting a brand; it’s personal. It supports food allergy research and education, with a commitment to match donations up to $100,000. Brittany revealed her favorite shakes from OWYN: the Cold Brew Protein Shake and the Double Shot Protein Coffee Shake.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1733381455827567052?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

These shakes are not only delicious but also allergen-free, making them safe for her children. During game days, the Mahomes family ensures their suite is nut-free, and stocked with protein shakes, water, energy drinks, and a variety of snacks like chicken tenders, soft pretzels, and fruits. It’s all about balancing fun with safety.