“You Ain’t Dedicated Like That”: Deion Sanders Turns Down NFL Legend’s Offer To Coach At Colorado

Deion Sanders has shown true dedication to improving his Colorado Buffaloes after a presumably below-par end to the season. The team witnessed worse days as three coaches bid them adieu, pointing to chaos for the team. However, Coach Prime’s efforts and ardent following have helped him to infuse new energy into his team with the induction of notable names like Warren Sapp.

Analyzing the situation, Chad Johnson took the opportunity to pitch himself as a part of the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff. Johnson has played in the NFL for 11 years and now wants to put his expertise to good use. In his time on the Nightcap podcast, Johnson suggested Deion Sanders to hire him as the wide receiver coach for the Buffaloes.

“How about you hire me to be the wide receiver coach [at Colorado]?” asked Ochocinco.

Chad Johnson was one of the best wide receivers setting records at the Cincinnati Bengals. He displayed interest in coaching after his retirement, expecting a place in the Cleveland Browns back in 2016. Hue Jackson in an interview, disclosed that Johnson was keen on trying his hand at coaching. His conversation with Prime was another attempt at trying to enter college football as a coach, which took an unexpected twist.

Deion Sanders Attempts to Accept Chad Johnson In a Different Role

Deion Sanders had an instant reply to Ochocinco’s request to make Colorado Buffaloes coaching his 38th job. A denial of his proposition came with utmost clarity as Sanders said,

“You don’t wanna do that. You ain’t dedicated like that.”

Chad Johnson had a hilarious reply to Deion Sanders, in his and Sharpe’s classic style. He asked for a straightforward ‘no’ instead of Sanders’ ‘mumbo jumbo’. He continued to advocate himself for the job, saying,

“Listen, I love the kids. I got 11 of them!”

However, Coach Prime was clear on his stance of not giving him a permanent role. Amidst the chatter, he suggested his induction as an analyst into the team, in order to make it an occasional occurrence. He claimed to know Johnson too well, suggesting that he might not be able to deliver on his promises.

Chad Johnson is indeed a busy man, sailing on many boats. He has diversified his projects outside of the NFL putting his designing, dancing, soccer, and even acting skills to test. His attempt as a fighter in 2021 against Brian Maxwell was a failed one, with no winner declared. Again, Johnson’s fighter spirit to make it into the Buffaloes coaching staff could not let him win over Sanders’ resolve to prepare them for the 2024 season.