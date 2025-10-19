‘Great Start Doesn’t Assure Great Finish’: Jaguars Owner Shad Khan Before London Game vs. Rams

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan walks on the field before an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

The Jacksonville Jaguars jetted across the Atlantic again this year for their 14th London game on October 19, this time facing the LA Rams. However, this year’s trip feels a little different for the Jags.

Advertisement

The team’s defense has leveled up under first-year DC Anthony Campanile, while Liam Coen’s offense is clicking too. And with a 4-2 record no less, the Jags are heading to Wembley Stadium (their 11th trip) on a high note, a winning record that Brent Martineau, Sports Director at CBS47/FOX30, highlighted:

“We interview Shad Khan annually in London and it’s the first time the Jaguars had a winning record on this trip.”

However, Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows the season is far from over. His team may have gotten off to a strong start, but they’re heading into the Rams matchup coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks that snapped their three-game winning streak.

And just to put it in perspective, both the Rams and Seahawks are tied atop the NFC West, so this Week 7 game won’t be a walk in the park either.

Shad, therefore, stressed that the rest of the season is crucial for the team, and they can’t pop any champagne just yet … as celebrating too early could come back to bite them. In 2023, for example, they started 8-3 but then lost five straight games and ended up missing the playoffs.

“Obviously, it’s a great start. But I’ve been in this now long enough where great start doesn’t necessarily assure great finish… Two years ago, we were 8-3, and we all know what happened. So, I mean [I’m] optimistic, but yet cautious, and paranoid that the next 11 games will have good results,” Khan said.

“That’s the key lesson. Don’t start celebrating too early. You gotta wait till you played 17 games, and hopefully in the postseason,” he added.

We interview Shad Khan annually in London and it’s the first time the Jaguars had a winning record on this trip. His excitement about the start of the season and this new era was measured.

More of the interview at 8:30am on Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47/FOX30 @ActionSportsJax pic.twitter.com/d2SdaX2AdY — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 19, 2025

Well, it sure seems Khan’s paranoia wasn’t unfounded. Going into the second half, the Rams are up by 21 points, while the Jaguars have yet to get on the board.

Trevor Lawrence has struggled hard, with missed passes and incompletions piling up. He did try to make up for one opportunity, setting up Cam Little for a 50-yard field goal, but it didn’t quite connect. Things aren’t at all looking great for a team struggling this way in London, what many call their second home.