Brock Purdy Names Drew Brees Over Dan Marino As His QB Influence: “I Tried To Throw Quick Like Dan”

Brock Purdy has led the 49ers to an 11-3 start this season, emerging as the frontrunner for the NFL MVP. During his recent press conference, the reporters tried to clear the existing notion that Purdy grew up being a Dan Marino fan, only to learn that the 49ers QB looked up to the Saints legend Drew Brees.

Reporters got to know that the Saints legend is the influence for Mr. Irrelevant, when everyone thought it was Marino. During the press conference, he was asked how he became a Brees fan. Brock said he grew up as a Marino fan initially because his father loved watching the Dolphins and told him all about Dan. His dad felt that he should model his game like the Dolphins legend who was known for his quick yet accurate releases. But it was Brees with whom he resonated.

Purdy said: “My dad was the Dolphins fan so for him growing up, he was like Dan Marino’s got a quick release and all that. Growing up, I tried to throw quick like Dan but then as I got older, obviously I didn’t watch Marino play so Drew Brees was the guy I knew I was going to be.”

Brock Purdy Gives the Reason Why He Resonated with Drew Brees

Brock says the reason behind that was because he and Drew have a similar height and despite his short height, the Saints signal caller had attributes that made him different and successful. His shortcomings were nullified by his quickness outside the pocket and his critical thinking, all the things he hopes to emulate and inculcate in his game. He said:

“Drew Brees was the guy I knew I was going to be, you know similar height, and I just respected how he was quick with his feet. He was very smart, anticipated throws and won games with his mind. He was a fierce competitor, all the guys around him loved to go to war with him.”

Brees had a stellar 20-year career in the NFL. He is 2nd only to GOAT Tom Brady in all-time NFL passing yards. Despite being an SB MVP, he never won the MVP in the regular season. However, it seems Brock is on the path to achieve that feat in only his second year in the league.

San Francisco has already qualified for the playoffs and currently holds a firm grip on NFC’s top seed. The three consecutive losses in the middle of the season have been long forgotten. The 49ers fell short last season when Purdy got injured in the NFC Championship game against the Eagles. They would be hoping that the MVP favourite remains healthy this time and they can finally achieve the trophy that has eluded them since 1995.